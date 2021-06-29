Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Dec. 6

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Devon Alexander Pilson of Martinsville was convicted of shoplifting-third offense and sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 2.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and breaking and entering to commit assault and battery against Teresa Smart Milligan of Axton.
Landon Alpha Boyette of Madison Heights was charged with DWI first offense and was found guilty of an amended charge of DWI second offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 4.
Martinsville General District Court
Antonio Keith Hairston of Ridgeway was found guilty of DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 23.
Tyran Oneal Durham of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI-second offense and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 70 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.
Iyesha Desiree Keith of Collinsville was found guilty of DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 12.
Kiberly Adele Venable of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 9.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana distribution and gun possession with schedule I-II drug against Carlo Lemor Holiday of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of threatening to bomb/burn against Michael Anthony King of Ridgeway.
Henry County Circuit Court
Latoya Mitchell Thomas of Bassett was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 19, 2019, resulting in arrest July 17, 2019.
The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine distribution against Mark Stedman Hairston of Martinsville.
Michael Joseph Mattingly of Bassett was found guilty of shoplifting-third offense and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years, 11 months and 15 days suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4.77 restitution. The offense happened Jan. 24, 2020.
James Edward Douglas III of Bassett was found guilty of marijuana distribution of more than a half ounce and less than 5 pounds, three counts of cocaine distribution and a charge of firearm possession while possessing cocaine. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison, with 21 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and pay $1,900 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Jan. 12, 2018, through March 29, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 23, 2020.
Melvin Taron Thomas of Martinsville was found guilty of three counts of cocaine distribution-third offense and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 23 years and 4 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1500 fine and $580 restitution. The offenses happened Aug. 2, 2018, through Aug 14, 2018 resulting in arrest Oct. 17, 2019.