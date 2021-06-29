Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Dec. 6

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

Devon Alexander Pilson of Martinsville was convicted of shoplifting-third offense and sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 2.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and breaking and entering to commit assault and battery against Teresa Smart Milligan of Axton.

Landon Alpha Boyette of Madison Heights was charged with DWI first offense and was found guilty of an amended charge of DWI second offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 4.

Martinsville General District Court