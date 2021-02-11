Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Nov. 1

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
Brian Keith Martin of Collinsville was charged with DWI second offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 17.
A judge dismissed charges of attempted carjacking and attempted abduction by force/intimidation against Margaret Woody-McQueen of Martinsville.
Jeremy Lee Morrison of Martinsville pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 2.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Danny Utt Jr. of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 3.
David Wayne Hodges of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 16.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting-third offense against Stephen Allen Workman
of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 27.
Tera Renee Jennings of Danville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 14, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Daniel Joseph Jr. of Beaufort, S.C. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 2, resulting in arrest Aug. 28.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI third offense (blood-alcohol content of 2.0 or greater) against Marcus Donte Myers of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 25.
Felix Javier Soto Quiles of Martinsville pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 50 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 2.
Ontario Devon Gravely of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 5.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of attempted malicious wounding and malicious shooting/throwing at a train/car against Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville.
John Christopher Earles of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 16, 2017.
John Christopher Earles of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of pickpocketing against Walter Lee Hairston of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 30.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of auto theft and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Eric Lionel Kercado Gotay of Martinsville.
Sharon Gail Young of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI second offense and sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 15.
Machaun Orlando Moore of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Tyran Oneal Durham of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 22.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of breaking and entering an occupied building to commit misdemeanor against John Wayne Lawless of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting-third offense against Rayquan Terrell Green of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 25.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of carjacking with a deadly weapon against Cody Cheyenne Moore of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of marijuana distribution against Malik Delinoir Douglas of Martinsville.
Terry Lee Massey of Axton pleaded guilty to meth distribution and was sentenced to 5 years in jail, with 4 years and 1 month suspended, driver’s license suspended for 6 months, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $150 fine and $76.05 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Jan.3, 2019, resulting in arrest July 18, 2019.
Mary Ann Turner of Bassett was charged with malicious wounding and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened June 14, 2019.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against Malik Delinoir Douglas of Martinsville.
Derrick Demond Cates of Martinsville was charged with embezzlement of $500 or more and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of embezzlement of less than $500. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine and $499.99 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened June 1, 2019, resulting in arrest July 30, 2019.
Mary Ann Turner of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $9,666.69 restitution plus costs. The offense happened March 26, resulting in arrest April 17.