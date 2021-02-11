Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Nov. 1

Ontario Devon Gravely of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 5.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of attempted malicious wounding and malicious shooting/throwing at a train/car against Roneisha Diane Coles of Martinsville.

John Christopher Earles of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 16, 2017.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of pickpocketing against Walter Lee Hairston of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 30.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of auto theft and entering structure to commit assault and battery against Eric Lionel Kercado Gotay of Martinsville.