Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Nov. 22

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of embezzlement of $500 or more against Shawn Edward Kaiser of Winston Salem, N.C.
William Lee Wade of Rocky Mount was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 20, 2020.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious wounding against Richard Lee Putman of Fieldale but sent to circuit court two counts of assault on law enforcement or a Department of Corrections person. The offenses allegedly happened July 29.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of destruction of property with intent against Tiffany Jordan Salyer of Martinsville.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and use of firearm in a felony against Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald of Fieldale. Fitzgerald died while in custody.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of child abuse against Quincy Leon Penn of Axton.
Jennifer Elizabeth Speedy of Collinsville was found guilty of grand larceny, felony property damage and two counts of entering house to commit assault and battery. She was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, with 19 years and 9 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen additional charges of breaking and entering to commit assault and battery, grand larceny and three counts of conspiracy to break and enter. The offenses happened Nov. 28, 2018, resulting in arrest March 6, 2020.