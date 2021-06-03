Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Nov. 8

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Darren Boyd Epperly of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened April 12, 2020.
Quantra Tyrea Freeman of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened June 19.
Kayla L. Coulton of Hardy was charged with DWI first offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI/drugs first offense. She defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 20.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and possession of burglary tools against Sheila Gaye Dillon of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of embezzlement of $500 or more against Kerry Fain Reeves of Stuart.
Joshua Lee Wray of Critz was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 80 days suspended, license suspended for 3 years, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $750 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 8, 2020.
Martinsville General District Court
Lonnie Edwin Morrison of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 1.
Henry County Circuit Court
Ronnie Eugene Tunstall of Collinsville was charged with cocaine distribution third offense but pleaded guilty to.an amended charge of manufacturing/distributing a schedule II controlled substance second offense. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, $230 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 28, 2018, resulting in arrest on July 18, 2019.
Travis Lamont Hairston of Martinsville was charged with two counts of cocaine distribution third offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of controlled substance distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison, with 40 years suspended, 10 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $310 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened June 6, 2019, and June 25, 2019 and Sept. 28, 2019, resulting in arrest on Feb. 23, 2020.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Gary Thomas of Ridgeway was found guilty of methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened January 22, 2019, resulting in arrest June 15, 2019.