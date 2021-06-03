Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Nov. 8

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

Darren Boyd Epperly of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened April 12, 2020.

Quantra Tyrea Freeman of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened June 19.

Kayla L. Coulton of Hardy was charged with DWI first offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI/drugs first offense. She defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $300 plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 20.