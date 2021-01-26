Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Oct. 16

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County District Court

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Stephen Cody Gravely of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 9.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense against Ashley Nico Coelho De Almeida of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 5, resulting in arrest May 13.

Zachary Thomas Mayhew of Collinsville pleaded no contest to DWI first offense and was sentenced to license restriction for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 24.

A judge dismissed a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Christopher Nathaniel Harr of Collinsville.