Henry County, Martinsville court reports: Through Oct. 16

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Stephen Cody Gravely of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened May 9.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI first offense against Ashley Nico Coelho De Almeida of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 5, resulting in arrest May 13.
Zachary Thomas Mayhew of Collinsville pleaded no contest to DWI first offense and was sentenced to license restriction for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 24.
A judge dismissed a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Christopher Nathaniel Harr of Collinsville.
Donald Enrique Vasquez of Collinsville was charged with DWI second offense and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250 plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 22.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Destiny Jade Thompson of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen three counts of larceny-obtaining credit card against James Burton Childress of Spencer.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of pickpocketing against Bryan Deon Wimbush of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 23, resulting in arrest March 9.
A judge dismissed charges of grand larceny and entering a house to commit assault and battery against George Thomas Franklin of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny and entering a house to commit assault and battery against Philip Cody Franklin of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened March 11.
Juan Carlos Castillo Borda of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 21.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. Defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 20.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Shaunitta Helms of Patrick Springs.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of abduction by force/intimidation and strangulation resulting in injury against Vincent Harry Agee IV of Palmyra. The offense allegedly happened May 12.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Michael Joseph Mattingly of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 24, resulting in arrest Jan. 31.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against John Lincoln Turner of Bassett.
Robert Glenn Wagoner Jr. of Bassett was charged with grand larceny-auto theft. A judge sent to circuit court an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The offense allegedly happened Aug. 25.
Eric Trevor Price II of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $400 plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 22.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of strangulation resulting in injury against Jalen Davon Pritchett of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed charges of failure to stop at an accident causing injury, failure to stop at an accident causing $1,000 or more in damage and driving with a revoked license against Barry Jermaine White of Chatham.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of driving after having been declared a habitual offender against Konova Lynn Day of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 28.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of strangulation resulting in injury against Eric Lionel Gotay Kercado of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Kevin Lamont Price of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of shoplifting third offense against Desarie Denise White of Martinsville.
Eric Takyan McQueen of Winston Salem, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 9.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed a charge of child endangerment against Casharn Jamil Holland of Ridgeway.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine distribution on school property against Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville.