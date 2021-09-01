Henry County, Martinsville. Patrick County court reports: Through Feb. 7

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
Brandon Vershon Gill of Collinsville was found guilty of DWI/drugs first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 24, 2020.
Jerel Tanchez Lane of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 23.
Martinsville General District Court
Rickie Leon Green of Danville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 20 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 25.
Ayanna Tenasia Austin of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 22.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of pickpocketing against Hanif Muhamad Hussian of Martinsville.
Ronald Steven Belton of Mayodan, N.C., was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 4, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of robbery of residence with a gun and conspiracy to rob residence with a gun against Rachel Leanor Handy of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of robbery of residence with a gun and conspiracy to rob residence with a gun against Jonathan Lebron of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing $1,000 or more in damage against Montia Siera Spencer of Spencer.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of malicious wounding, malicious shooting/throwing at train/car and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Nyzah Antonio Bradley of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of destruction of property with intent causing damage of $1,000 or more against Asia Marie Hodge of Martinsville.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin distribution against Bradley Franklin Ferguson of Ridgeway.
William Russell East of Bassett was found guilty of oxycodone possession and was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with the full term suspended. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of heroin possession. The offense happened Dec. 2, 2019, resulting in arrest July 29, 2020.
De’arle Jay Phillip Hodge of Martinsville pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (more than a half-ounce/less than 5 pounds) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 9 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened March 23, 2020, resulting in arrest July 6, 2020.
Seth Allen McAlevy of Collinsville was charged with grand larceny and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay $200 restitution plus costs. The offense happened June 18, 2020 resulting in arrest Aug. 24, 2020.
James Raymond Reel of Martinsville was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling to commit larceny and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of entering property with intent to interfere. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 9 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened May 3, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of strangulation of a family/household member against Joseph Patrick Ferguson of Axton.
Timothy Lee Graves of Bassett was charged with grand larceny but pleaded guilty to amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay $500 restitution plus costs. The offense
Martinsville Circuit Court
Chasity Spencer Craig of Bassett was charged with methamphetamine possession and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 26, 2019, resulting in arrest Aug. 17, 2020.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine possession against Howard Leroy Hunt of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession against April Jeneane Hannigan of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny and conspiracy to break and enter against Anthony Gardner Davis of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen seven charges of welfare fraud against Jean Marie Jarrett of Collinsville.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Matthew Glen Morgan of Richmond was charged with distribution of a schedule I-II substance and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 90 days suspended, 6 months of probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 31, 2016, resulting in arrest May 11, 2017.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of abduction against William Harvey Holt of Ararat.
Christopher Wayne Bowman of Stuart was found guilty of auto theft, pickpocketing, eluding police and buying/receiving stolen goods valued at $200 or more. He was sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison, with 25 years and 6 months suspended. The offense happened Sept. 29, 2019, resulting in arrest Oct. 11, 2019.
Joshua Shane Nelson of Fieldale was found guilty of grand larceny and breaking and entering and was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 9 years suspended, and ordered to pay $1,040 restitution. The offense happened July 4, 2020, resulting in arrest Dec. 15, 2020.