Henry County Sheriff's Office has to turn loose a K-9 dog because of changing marijuana laws

Beginning July 1 it will be legal in Virginia for an adult to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and that change in the law is forcing K-9 police dogs across the state into early retirement.

Drug dogs have been trained to alert their handlers in the same manner on multiple drugs, making it impossible to know whether it's marijuana or some still illegal narcotic being sniffed out. And dogs have no idea if the amount of marijuana they might detect would be within the legal limit.

So the bottom line is this: Drug-sniffing K-9s already on the force before the change no longer can be used to establish probable cause for a search, and once a dog has been trained to detect a drug, that training cannot be unlearned.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office and the Martinsville Police Department have K-9s that are patrol dogs that will not be affected.

But that's not the case at the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

"We have one K-9 that will have to retire because of this," Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

Kilo, a 5-year-old German Shepherd from Slovenia, has been on the force with the Henry County Sheriff's Office for three years.

During that time, he has provided service in more than 100 assignments.