How to be prepared for legalized marijuana

“We are being provided guidance by our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on the changes in the law. It has no effect on our canines that are trained for other purposes, such as our explosives canine and the canines that track human scent and ground disturbances. Because of the new law and to avoid legal challenges, which are problematic, we retired two of our canines that were trained in the detection of the odor of marijuana and many other dangerous drugs. We’ve replaced the two retirees with newly purchased canine partners that are specifically trained in the detection of other unlawful drugs with the exception of marijuana. We have 5 canine partners and handlers.”