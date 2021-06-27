How to be prepared for legalized marijuana

"As far as the marijuana laws coming, it will still be illegal to distribute and we will enforce those laws. I also hope that the same as with alcohol, people will be responsible and not drive while under the influence."

"I don't see a lot of change in how we've been operating. We've already adjusted centering around traffic stops and canine searches or sniffs. We ask everyone to educate themselves, just like alcohol containers remind people to drink responsibly, we encourage anyone using to work into this and not rush into this. There is still an age restriction, being around young people and there are going to be violations by weight. Smoking it in public and selling it is still a criminal offense. Here's my stand: I don't agree with it, but I've never seen the damage with marijuana that is caused by meth, heroin, or fentanyl."