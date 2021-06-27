 Skip to main content
How to be prepared for legalized marijuana
How to be prepared for legalized marijuana

Eddie Cassady

Cassady

"As far as the marijuana laws coming, it will still be illegal to distribute and we will enforce those laws. I also hope that the same as with alcohol, people will be responsible and not drive while under the influence."

Police Chief Eddie Cassady

Martinsville Police Department

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith

Smith

"It will continue to be illegal to sell marijuana and we will continue to enforce those laws accordingly."

Sheriff Dan Smith

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry

Perry

"I don't see a lot of change in how we've been operating. We've already adjusted centering around traffic stops and canine searches or sniffs. We ask everyone to educate themselves, just like alcohol containers remind people to drink responsibly, we encourage anyone using to work into this and not rush into this. There is still an age restriction, being around young people and there are going to be violations by weight. Smoking it in public and selling it is still a criminal offense. Here's my stand: I don't agree with it, but I've never seen the damage with marijuana that is caused by meth, heroin, or fentanyl."

Sheriff Lane Perry

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Compiled by Bill Wyatt and John R. Crane. 

Correction

A production error may have caused misattributed information on an earlier version of this article.

