Jamel Turner denied bond in El Norteno shooting

Either his mother or his father take him to those appointments, the parents said.

His mother said the doctor said at its best, her son’s leg only would heal up to 75% of its original condition. He now can get out of the wheelchair and stand up with the help of a walker, she said.

If he were released on bond, he would live with his mother, both said, though he would be welcome to live with his father if he wanted, the father said. His mother said she works from home so is nearly always in the house.

When Harrold asked if there are drugs and alcohol in the mother’s home, the father replied, “She don’t allow that.”

The elder Turner said the family would get bond money from a bail bondsman, and Harrold gave examples of a non-refundable fee and of the chance of having to pay the full bail should their son abscond.

“I’m willing to accept that,” the father said.

Both parents said, individually, that their family is local, and their son has spent his entire life in the Martinsville and Henry County.