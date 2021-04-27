Jamel Turner denied bond in El Norteno shooting

Bond was denied Tuesday for Jamel Daeshawn Turner, who was arrested April 15 in connection with the deadly shootings at El Norteno restaurant in February.
Turner, who had been shot that night, appeared over video wearing a gray-and-white-striped outfit and seated in a wheelchair. His parents, Jerry Turner of Bassett and Sandra Fitzgerald of Martinsville, appeared in court in person.
They, along with Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, gave testimony in Martinsville District Court, and Turner was represented by attorney Perry Harrold on the matter of asking for bond.
Both parents said that if their son were home on bail, he would not be able to leave and would not have any contact with the others involved in the case. Turner was treated for his injuries from the shooting between Feb. 4, when the incident occurred, and when he was charged. The severity of his injuries had never been disclosed.
“Just his legs, that’s the only reason I’m fighting for,” Jerry Turner said. “What he has to deal with with the courts, the courts will deal with that. … He’s just not fit to be in jail.”
“I would just ask that you guys give him an opportunity to heal and that leg get back to that 75%” the doctor had said was feasible, Fitzgerald said.
At the conclusion of the bond hearing, Judge Joan Ziglar stated, “I have no doubt that his parents are wonderful people,” but Jamel Turner is not allowed to be around guns, and the court “has to take into consideration that everybody says that they will get rid of the firearms, but the firearms are out there” in their homes.
Plus, the entire case is full of “retaliatory shooting,” and if he were at home, he and his family may be targets, so denying bond is “for his safety as well as the public safety,” Ziglar said.
Turner’s injuries
During testimony, both parents, speaking individually, said that Turner had been living with his mother and a sister. The father said they live in Collinsville, but the mother gave a Martinsville road name as her address.
Jamel Turner had worked at Roses for eight months until he lost his job because of the pandemic and was receiving unemployment insurance, the elder Turner testified. Jamel Turner had not finished school but was working on getting his GED, the father said.
Harrold said that Jamel Turner had received gunshot wounds to his left leg, resulting in a broken femur and shattered knee.
Because of those injuries, Jamel Turner had to take physical therapy sessions each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jerry Turner testified, showing a schedule.
Either his mother or his father take him to those appointments, the parents said.
His mother said the doctor said at its best, her son’s leg only would heal up to 75% of its original condition. He now can get out of the wheelchair and stand up with the help of a walker, she said.
If he were released on bond, he would live with his mother, both said, though he would be welcome to live with his father if he wanted, the father said. His mother said she works from home so is nearly always in the house.
When Harrold asked if there are drugs and alcohol in the mother’s home, the father replied, “She don’t allow that.”
The elder Turner said the family would get bond money from a bail bondsman, and Harrold gave examples of a non-refundable fee and of the chance of having to pay the full bail should their son abscond.
“I’m willing to accept that,” the father said.
Both parents said, individually, that their family is local, and their son has spent his entire life in the Martinsville and Henry County.
During testimony both parents answered that they had gone with their son for his surrender to the police on April 15. The father recalled that when the marshals came, “I told them to give me a little time” more with his son before the surrender.
Fitzgerald said her son is “not a drinker. It was one of their friends’ birthday” which is why the group was at the restaurant the night of the shooting. The men involved had gone to school together, she said.
Both parents testified independently that their son owns both a handgun and a shotgun. “I took the shotgun … after this incident,” the father said.
Harrold told Fitzgerald that if her son were to be released on bail, he could not be in a home with guns.
“Just take them out of the house,” he said, to “someone who’s not a convicted felon.”
“I have one,” she said.
“You have to get rid of that one, too,” Harrold said. “I don’t think the court wants your son to be around firearms.”
Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall said Jamel Turner was convicted less than a year ago of obtaining money by false pretenses, a misdemeanor charge. “He just got [freedom on condition of] good behavior,” the mother testified.
Ziglar noted that the rehabilitation schedule shown in court as evidence indicates that the thrice-weekly rehab appointments are ending about now.
Video from shooting
Mitchell said recordings from four video cameras inside the restaurant and two outside, as well as bodycam footage from police officers, give clear videos of what happened that night.
There is no audio with the restaurant’s videos, but there is with the police officers’ bodycams, he said.
Mitchell described what he saw on video: Rosario Eggleston came back into the bar area from a hallway. He met Jamel Turner, they had a conversation and they moved toward the patio.
Outside, Mitchell said video footage shows, Tahj Kapel was standing about 20 yards away from the patio, facing Church Street, with no gun visible. A man in a pink sweatshirt crossed Kapel’s path. It could not be determined if the two spoke, but they appeared to, he said.
“They opened fire,” Mitchell said, referring to Eggleston and Turner. “Mr. Kapel did not return fire,” and the man in pink did not shoot, either.
Law enforcement officers later recovered “multiple shell casings on the patio consistent with the firearms in the trashcan,” Mitchell said. He said those were the guns belonging to Eggleston and Turner.
Law enforcement had arrived, and “Mr. Turner was shot and hit the deck and went down. Mr. Eggleston continued shooting,” then went back into the bar briefly, then came back out to the patio to drag Turner into the bar area, Mitchell said.
In previous testimony, Mitchell had said that video showed Kapel inside the restaurant, walking over Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, just after they had been shot – both died of their injuries – and picking up their guns. He dropped them multiple times, picked them up again, and left through the front door into the parking lot and turned right, he had testified on April 21.
Martinsville Police Lt. Sandy Hines said during testimony April 21 that Eggleston had told him that he called the 911 Communications Center after the shooting involving Martin, Reid and Jenkins had occurred, and that a man had “pulled a gun and started shooting at him, and he was shooting back.” Eggleston told 911 that his friend, Turner, had been shot in both legs, Hines said.
Turner, 21, was hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident. He was charged on April 15 by Martinsville Police with malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.
Turner was one of two men hospitalized in Roanoke with injuries from the incident. The other injured person has not been identified, and neither his injuries nor his condition has been disclosed.
Rosario Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, and Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville also have been charged in connection with the November shootings.
The shootout occurred on a Friday night, when the restaurant was packed with customers.
The Virginia State Police is handling the investigation, because a Martinsville Police officer also fired during the incident.
Video shown during Jenkins’ bond hearing showed Eggleston and Turner near the cash register at the front entrance of the restaurant before the shooting that claimed the lives of Reid and Martin began.
That video showed what appeared to be an altercation that ended when Reid shot Martin, and then Jenkins shot Reid.
Turner, Eggleston and Jenkins are all scheduled to be back in Martinsville General District Court on May 20.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com