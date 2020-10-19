Judge denies change of venue in trial of Bassett man

Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams denied a motion Monday to change venue for the trial involving a Bassett man because of pretrial publicity.

The Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s office had sought the change in the case against Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr., of Bassett, who is charged with various felonies after he allegedly entered a former lover’s home in 2018.

Williams said at Tuesday’s hearing that he could see no reason why a fair and impartial jury could not be found in Henry County, but he said he would revisit the request if seating a jury proved impossible.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Awbrey Watts argued that articles appearing in the Martinsville Bulletin relating to the case “made it seem like Whitlow was not guilty.”

Roscoe Reynolds, Whitlow’s attorney, argued the presumption of innocence of his client and that a change of venue is not a right of the prosecution, unlike the right of the accused to request a trial by jury.

Reynolds also told Williams he could “find no case where the Commonwealth has done this.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}