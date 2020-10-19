Judge denies change of venue in trial of Bassett man

Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams denied a motion Monday to change venue for the trial involving a Bassett man because of pretrial publicity.
The Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s office had sought the change in the case against Charlie Wayne Whitlow Jr., of Bassett, who is charged with various felonies after he allegedly entered a former lover’s home in 2018.
Williams said at Tuesday’s hearing that he could see no reason why a fair and impartial jury could not be found in Henry County, but he said he would revisit the request if seating a jury proved impossible.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Awbrey Watts argued that articles appearing in the Martinsville Bulletin relating to the case “made it seem like Whitlow was not guilty.”
Roscoe Reynolds, Whitlow’s attorney, argued the presumption of innocence of his client and that a change of venue is not a right of the prosecution, unlike the right of the accused to request a trial by jury.
Reynolds also told Williams he could “find no case where the Commonwealth has done this.”
Whitlow was charged with rape, robbery, arson, object sexual penetration and entering a bedroom window at night with the intent to commit murder of a former lover after entering her house through her bedroom window on Dec. 3, 2018.
The rape, robbery, arson and intent to commit murder charges were not listed in the court docket on Monday. And it was unclear if or why those charges may have changed.
Whitlow said in court files that he was threatened, assaulted and held against his will by the woman, her adult son and an 11-year-old son they share.
Whitlow is due back in Henry County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 to have his jury trial date scheduled.
Reynolds asked for additional time before a trial date is set in order to resolve any potential scheduling conflicts with witnesses who would be traveling from out of town.
Reynolds had previously characterized the proceedings against Whitlow as “a complicated case.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
