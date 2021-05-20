Lawyer shift postpones preliminary hearing for those charged in shootout at El Norteno

After about five minutes, Hall and Swezey walked back in the courtroom.

"We're not going to be able to agree," Hall said. "I don't make this request [for a continuance] lightly because these cases do not age well."

Ziglar asked Anderson how soon he could be up to speed with his client's case, and he indicated he should be prepared to defend at a preliminary hearing within a couple of weeks.

Ziglar took a recess while the attorneys discussed among themselves an agreeable date to reconvene.

Turner, Eggleston and Jenkins now are scheduled to return to Martinsville General District Court at 1 p.m. on June 30.

Testimony and surveillance video played previously at the bond hearings have shown Eggleston and Turner near the cash register at the front entrance of the restaurant before shooting began that eventually claimed the lives of Martin and Reid while patrons were in the bar and restaurant. The video appeared to show that the incident ended when Reid shot Martin, and then Jenkins shot Reid.