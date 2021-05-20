Lawyer shift postpones preliminary hearing for those charged in shootout at El Norteno

A preliminary hearing for three men charged in a deadly shootout in February at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville was scheduled for Thursday morning before Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar until Anthony "Tony" Anderson, a Roanoke attorney, asked if he could approach the bench.
"I am filing to be the new attorney for Jamel Turner and will request a continuance for the preliminary hearing for my client," Anderson said.
Turner, 21, had been represented by Martinsville Attorney Perry Harrold. No explanation was provided for why there would be a change in representation.
But Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Hall, visibly frustrated, told Ziglar that he had a number of witnesses and a large amount of evidence that was identical in all three cases.
"This is complicated, and I don't want to have to present this twice," Hall said. "If Mr. Anderson is granted a continuance, then I will move to continue all the cases."
Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, Rosario Eggleston, 20 of Martinsville and Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville all have been charged in the shooting deaths of Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23, in the shootout Feb. 4.
Jenkins is charged with first-degree murder, shooting in a public place causing injury and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense.
Turner is charged with malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.
Eggleston, 20 is charged with two counts of malicious assault in which a victim was injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting in a public place causing injury.
John Swezey, a Martinsville attorney representing Jenkins objected to a continuance for his client.
"Our case is separate and different from the other cases," Swezey said. "We are prepared to go forward today."
Hall said the multiple incidents that left two people dead and two others seriously wounded all are connected.
"You know our argument is going to be that these shootings were retaliatory," Hall said. "The whole thing took 90 seconds. ... They are impossible to separate. "
Mark Williams, a Danville attorney, is representing Eggleston, and he told Ziglar he empathized with Hall and did not object to a continuance.
Ziglar encouraged Hall and Swezey to discuss their differences privately and see if a compromise could be found, so the two lawyers walked out into the hallway in front of the courtroom, and everyone waited.
After about five minutes, Hall and Swezey walked back in the courtroom.
"We're not going to be able to agree," Hall said. "I don't make this request [for a continuance] lightly because these cases do not age well."
Ziglar asked Anderson how soon he could be up to speed with his client's case, and he indicated he should be prepared to defend at a preliminary hearing within a couple of weeks.
Ziglar took a recess while the attorneys discussed among themselves an agreeable date to reconvene.
Turner, Eggleston and Jenkins now are scheduled to return to Martinsville General District Court at 1 p.m. on June 30.
Testimony and surveillance video played previously at the bond hearings have shown Eggleston and Turner near the cash register at the front entrance of the restaurant before shooting began that eventually claimed the lives of Martin and Reid while patrons were in the bar and restaurant. The video appeared to show that the incident ended when Reid shot Martin, and then Jenkins shot Reid.
In previous testimony, Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, said that the video showed a man named Tahj Kapel inside the restaurant and walking over to Martin and Reid just after they had been shot and picking up their guns. He dropped them multiple times, picked them up again, and left through the front door into the parking lot and turned right.
Mitchell said Eggleston then went back into the bar area from a hallway where he met up with Jamel Turner, and they talked before moving toward the patio.
Outside, Mitchell said the video shows Kapel standing about 20 yards away from the patio, facing Church Street, with no gun visible, and a man in a pink sweatshirt passed by and appeared to speak to Kapel.
Mitchell said that was when Eggleston opened fire on Kapel, who did not return fire.
When police arrived, a Martinsville officer began returning fire, and Turner was shot in both legs. He was hospitalized for several weeks and was not charged until he was released from the hospital.
A fourth person who also was injured has not been named or charged, and the extent of his injuries are unknown. Virginia State Police also have declined to name the Martinsville Police officer who was involved.
