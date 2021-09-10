Major meth supplier arrested in Patrick County

A major methamphetamine supplier in Patrick County has been arrested.

Jason Foley Iroler, 45, of 295 Pedigo Ridge Road in Claudville was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, five counts of distribution of meth in excess of 28 grams and operating a common nuisance drug dwelling.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Iroler's arrest was the result of an investigation that encompassed the past several months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our evidence suggests that Iroler was one of the major suppliers of methamphetamine in the Ararat and Claudville areas of our county," Smith saud in a news release.

A search warrant was executed at Iroler's home Thursday morning, and Smith said methamphetamine was seized at the house. But it was unclear how much of the illegal drug was taken.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team took Iroler into custody, and he was held in the Patrick County Jail.

The Surry County, N.C., Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation, the release stated.