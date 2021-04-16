Man attempts getaway in a Henry County ambulance

A man who stole a Henry County ambulance Friday morning led various law enforcement personnel on a chase for about 45 minutes before being apprehended in a field on County Line Road.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department has not issued a release on the incident, but radio traffic indicated deputies had gone to a residence to serve an arrest warrant when the person being arrested incurred a medical condition that required the assistance of rescue personnel.

A Henry County Public Safety ambulance arrived, and the person began receiving medical attention.

At some point, the person took control of the ambulance and attempted to escape from the deputies.

For the next 45 minutes Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies and troopers with the Virginia State Police chased the ambulance throughout Northwest Henry County, along Fairystone Park Highway, Stones Dairy Road, Orchard Drive and finally onto County Line Road.

State Police were able to lay down portable spike strips along the path they thought the man would take, and tires on the right side of the vehicle were damaged by the spikes.