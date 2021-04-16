Man attempts getaway in a Henry County ambulance

A man who stole a Henry County ambulance Friday morning led various law enforcement personnel on a chase for about 45 minutes before being apprehended in a field on County Line Road.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Department has not issued a release on the incident, but radio traffic indicated deputies had gone to a residence to serve an arrest warrant when the person being arrested incurred a medical condition that required the assistance of rescue personnel.
A Henry County Public Safety ambulance arrived, and the person began receiving medical attention.
At some point, the person took control of the ambulance and attempted to escape from the deputies.
For the next 45 minutes Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies and troopers with the Virginia State Police chased the ambulance throughout Northwest Henry County, along Fairystone Park Highway, Stones Dairy Road, Orchard Drive and finally onto County Line Road.
State Police were able to lay down portable spike strips along the path they thought the man would take, and tires on the right side of the vehicle were damaged by the spikes.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry’s voice was heard over the radio calling for his deputies to back off the chase at the Patrick County line, where Patrick County deputies were waiting to take over.
Around the 3500 block of the County Line Road, near the County Line Church of God of Prophecy, the ambulance left the roadway, and the shirtless man dressed in shorts exited the vehicle and attempted to flee into the woods.
A canine was release to give chase, and the man was apprehended in the field.
A second ambulance was called to the scene because the man apparently had been bitten by the police dog.
In handcuffs, the man entered another ambulance a second time and was taken to Sovah-Martinsville for treatment of his injuries.
Neither the man's identity nor the charges against him has been disclosed.
