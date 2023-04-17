A Ridgeway man will spend 20 years in prison and then placed on indefinite supervision for rape of a child under 13 years of age and making a false statement to a firearm dealer.

Donald Wayne George Jr., 41, was sentenced Friday afternoon in Henry County Circuit court to 60 years for the rape and 10 years for the false statement with 50 years suspended.

A protective order was also entered against George ordering him to have no contact with the victim, directly or indirectly, for the duration of the defendant's life.

According to a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, on Dec. 30, 2021, Inv. L.C. Capps took a report of a rape that allegedly occurred on June 29, 2020, at a house in Ridgeway.

According to the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time, she had spent the night at the house, which was something she said she frequently did, the complaint stated.

The girl told Capps on June 29, 2020, George began touching her back and playing with her bra clip. She told Capps that she told George to stop, and he did.

She told the investigator that she went to sleep and woke up later because she felt a weight on top of her and discovered it to be George.

She reported that she tried to fight him off without success and was unable to scream because of his weight on her, Capps wrote.

George then allegedly raped her, the report stated.

A female investigator performed a forensic interview with the girl and determined her claims to be legitimate, Capps wrote.

"I, along with Investigator Ayers, interviewed George, who lied about the situation numerous times before he finally placed himself in the house and the same time [as the girl] and acknowledging that he saw her sleeping on the air mattress in [the] living room after he came home later from being out smoking marijuana," wrote Capps.

The incident was reported to police on Jan. 3, 2022, when the girl's parents read about it in her journal," Capps wrote in the report.

An Alford plea was entered by George's attorney on Sept. 1, 2022, and a presentence was ordered.

An Alford plea is a plea of guilty without an admission of guilt and may only be accepted as long as there is evidence that the defendant is actually guilty of the crime.