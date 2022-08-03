 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Man who struck child exiting school bus sentenced

Jaxon Gage Harris

Jaxon Gage Harris sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit, the Virginia State Police had reported in September 2021. He recuperated and went on to be the grand marshal of the 2021 MHC Christmas Parade. However, he still has more surgery scheduled.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED
david paul walker

Walker

An Axton man will serve time in prison for driving the vehicle that struck a child getting off of a Henry County school bus.

David Paul Walker, 58, was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday to 18 years with 15 years and 10 months suspended and $2,810 in fines and costs. Walker's license to drive was also suspended for two years and three months.

On Sept. 23, 2021, video from school bus No. 147 showed the bus had stopped at 3:23 p.m. in the northbound lane in the 8,000 block of Route 57. The flashing lights were on and the stop arm was activated when Jaxon Harris, 8, stepped off the bus and was crossing Route 57 when he was struck by a southbound white Toyota pickup truck that fled the scene.

hit and run

Henry County school bus #147 stopped on Route 57 after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

A Virginia State Police report said Harris was thrown 122 feet from the impact with the truck.

Harris was flown to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital with a broken femur, a gash to his head and bleeding from the brain stem. A State Police release described the injuries as "life threatening."

Harris's mother testified prior to sentencing that her son is scheduled for additional surgery next month to remove the rods and screws from the leg that was broken.

hit and run

Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police on the scene of a hit and run involving an 8-year-old child exiting a Henry County school bus on Route 57 in September 2021.

Investigators said they were "able to quickly confirm and identify the suspect vehicle involved in the crash" after viewing the video from the school bus and the pickup was located and recovered for evidence, and Walker was charged the following day with concealing evidence, drive while suspended, reckless driving, fail to stop for a school bus and hit and run with personal injury.

On Wednesday, Walker pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Correction

An earlier version of this article include an incorrect age for Jaxon Harris that was in the VSP report.

