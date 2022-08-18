Martinsville Circuit Court and Patrick County Circuit Court outcomes

Martinsville Circuit Court
- Antonio Demarquee Belcher, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to three years suspended and $685 in costs for possess cocaine.
- Anthony Elijah Coles, Bassett, on June 21: Sentenced to five years with four years and three months suspended and $695 in costs for possess fentanyl.
- Cleon Elroy Dillard, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to three years with two years and nine months suspended and $800 for possess cocaine.
- Jennie Lee Donley, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to six years with five years and 11 months suspended and $1,192 in fines and costs for possess fentanyl, and fail to appear.
- Vanessa Lee Warren, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to 30 days suspended and $627 in fines and costs for and amended charge of possess drug paraphernalia. Charges of possess fentanyl and possess tramadol were dismissed.
- Lisa Marie Oneil, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to one year suspended and $292 in costs for fail to appear. A charge of possess oxycodone was dismissed.
- Cheree Nicole Dalton, Bassett, on July 15: Sentenced to six years with five years and seven months suspended and $728 in costs for forgery of public records, and false identity of self to law enforcement.
- Eric Dwayne Wright, Axton, on June 21: Sentenced to one year with 11 months suspended and $292 in costs for an amended charge of possess drug paraphernalia.
- Dominque Zanthus Johnson, Martinsville, on July 11: Sentenced to one year suspended and $120 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon. A charge of possess gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs was dismissed.
- Jerrell Jabbar Carter, Axton, on July 11: Charges of driving under a revoked or suspended license, refuse a breath test, and fail to obey a traffic signal were all dismissed.
- Charles Nathan Nunnery, Martinsville, on July 12: Sentenced to 15 years with 13 years and six months suspended and $3,104 in fines, restitution and costs for enter structure to commit assault and battery, and larceny third or subsequent conviction. Charges of possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny third or subsequent offense were dismissed.
- Amber Lynn Newman, Bassett, on July 14: Sentenced to six years with five years and nine months suspended and $1,355.35 in costs for an amended charge of possess methamphetamine, and fail to appear. A charge of conspire to distribute methamphetamine was dismissed.
- Christy Marie Flanigan, Danville, on July 14: Sentenced to seven years with six years and six months suspended and $935 in costs for possess methamphetamine, and two counts of false identify self to law enforcement.
- Dustin Andrew Kyle Marshall, Westfield, NC, on July 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $963 in costs for grand larceny.
- Erika Lynn Parsons, Martinsville, on July 14: Sentenced to five years and one month with four years and 11 months suspended and $605 in costs for larceny third or subsequent conviction, and contempt of court. A second contempt of court charge was dismissed.
- Ashley Nicole Roberts, Ridgeway, on July 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $738 in costs for possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
- Michael Leandre Simon, Cascade, on July 14: Sentenced to 15 years suspended and $7,947.34 in restitution and costs for credit card fraud obtain a credit card number by larceny.
- Susie Lee Vipperman, Patrick Springs, on July 14: Sentenced to five years suspended and $1,063 in costs for possess heroin.
- Mark Alexander Martin, Fieldale, on July 15: Sentenced to 40 years with 36 years suspended and $1,426 in costs for an amended charge of distribute cocaine first offense, and distribute cocaine second offense. An additional charge of distribute cocaine second offense was dismissed.
- Kendrell Hasan Smith, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to 10 years and 30 days suspended and $2,485 in restitution and costs for enter house to commit assault and battery, and fail to appear. Two charges of larceny of a firearm were dismissed.
- Leroy John Utter, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $1,653 in costs for possess heroin, and possess fentanyl.
- James Adam Price, Martinsville, on July 22: Sentenced to five years suspended and $540 in costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding.
- Gina Marie Lubertazzi, Martinsville, on July 25: Charges of distribute methamphetamine second offense, distribute buphrenorphine/naloxone, conspire to distribute, were all dismissed.
- Vickie Joyce Goins, Martinsville, on July 29: A charge of torture or maim a dog or cat was dismissed.
- Emily Ann Church, Ridgeway, on July 29: Sentenced to 1 years suspended and $847 in fines and costs for an amended charge of possess drug paraphernalia.
- James Marvin Hundley, Martinsville, on July 29: Sentenced to 20 years with 15 years and seven months suspended and $1,155 in costs for two counts of distribute fentanyl. Two counts of distribute imitation schedule I/II drugs and a charge of distribute xylazine schedule VI drug were dismissed.
- Tesla Lee Hatcher, Bassett, on Aug. 3: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $1,238 in costs for distribute methamphetamine, and distribute heroin.
- Phillip Daniel Casse, Martinsville, on Aug. 10: Sentenced to 40 years with 37 years suspended and $5,425 in costs for two counts of distribute fentanyl first offense, and distribute fentanyl second offense. Two charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl second offense were dismissed.
- Susan Ella Smithers Parnell, Collinsville, on Aug. 12: Sentenced to one year with six months suspended at $428.50 in costs for shoplifting.
- Kwile Deshawn Logan, Martinsville, on Aug. 16: A charge of DWI/drugs first offense was dismissed.
- Courtney Shauntae Martin, on Aug. 16: A charge of petit larceny was dismissed.
Patrick County Circuit Court
- Ronnie Lee Reed, Patrick Springs, on June 22: Acquitted of possess ammunition by a felon.
- Brian Maurice Green, Mount Airy, NC, on June 22: Sentenced to five years with four years and 10 months suspended and $1,529.50 in costs for possess schedule I/II drugs, distribute schedule I/II drugs, and maintain a common nuisance.
- Cathryn Elizabeth Lineberry, Woodlawn, on June 29: Ordered to pay $666 in fines and costs for reckless driving by speeding 108 mph in a 60 mph zone.
- Tiffany Marie Spencer, Cana, on June 30: Sentenced to four days and $252.50 in costs for fail to appear. A second charge of fail to appear was dismissed.
- Andrew Bailey Staples, Claudville, on July 11: Sentenced to four years with two years, 11 months and 16 days suspended and $898 in costs for two counts of receiving stolen goods. A charge of fail to appear was dismissed.
- Franklin Whitfield Jackson, on July 20: Sentenced to 13 years with 11 years and eight months suspended and $2,096 for two counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery of a family member.
- Tony Lee Epperson, Stuart, on July 27: A charge of threat to kill in writing was dismissed.
- Michael Ray Clifton, Stuart, on July 27: Two charges of distribute schedule I/II drugs were dismissed.
- Danny Lee Huff, Meadows of Dan, on July 27: A charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines was dismissed.
- Samuel Dewey Franklin, Bassett, on Aug. 1: Sentenced to 60 days with 50 days suspended, operator's license suspended for three years, and $387 in costs for an amended charge of DWI second offense.
- John Robert Glenn Jr., Bassett, on Aug. 1: Sentenced to 10 years eight years and six months suspended and $1,875 in fines, restitution and costs for two counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Stephen Damien Marshall, Stuart, on Aug. 4: Acquitted of larceny of certain animals.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.