Martinsville couple arrested in California on Henry County murder charges

Two Martinsville residents who for weeks have eluded police who wanted them on murder charges were arrested Wednesday in Northern California.
Daniel Fish 37, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 23, both of 4250 Sunset Drive in Martinsville, were arrested without incident by the Arcata Police Department and await extradition to Henry County to face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges in Henry County.
Aracata police confirm they found a vehicle with stolen plates and found Fish and McCallister sleeping in an outside stairwell of a building near the vehicle, which was seized as evidence.
They were wanted in relation to the shooting death on June 5 of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, who was found inside the doorway to an apartment near where he lived in Bassett.
Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested last month in Live Oak County in Texas on the same charges.
The charges stem from a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 5 to the 9-1-1 center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.
Deputies found Williams “with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds,” a Henry County Sheriff’s Office release stated. The Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke ruled the cause of death to be a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
Williams lived at 237 Huntington Hills Drive in Bassett, a little more than three miles from where he was found.
Gillespie’s address is listed as Apartment 3 of the complex where the shooting occurred.
According to court records in Henry County, Williams was out on bail at the time of the shooting on a charge of grand larceny of an automobile. He had been arrested on March 24, the same day as the alleged offense, and released on bond on April 9.
He had been scheduled to return to Henry County General District Court on June 25.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said on the night of Williams’ death that males and females were present for a period of time at the apartment where the shooting occurred, and after a possible robbery where weapons were involved, a small black sports-utility vehicle or crossover vehicle left the scene.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
