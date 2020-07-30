Martinsville couple arrested in California on Henry County murder charges

Two Martinsville residents who for weeks have eluded police who wanted them on murder charges were arrested Wednesday in Northern California.

Daniel Fish 37, and Ashleigh Nicole McCallister, 23, both of 4250 Sunset Drive in Martinsville, were arrested without incident by the Arcata Police Department and await extradition to Henry County to face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges in Henry County.

Aracata police confirm they found a vehicle with stolen plates and found Fish and McCallister sleeping in an outside stairwell of a building near the vehicle, which was seized as evidence.

They were wanted in relation to the shooting death on June 5 of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, who was found inside the doorway to an apartment near where he lived in Bassett.

Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of 8 Grace Drive, Apt. 3 in Bassett, was arrested last month in Live Oak County in Texas on the same charges.

The charges stem from a call at 10:38 p.m. on June 5 to the 9-1-1 center that said someone had been shot at 7 Grace Drive, Apt. 14 in Bassett.