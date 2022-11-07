Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.
There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments. In order to prevent the defendants from receiving prior notice of the arrest warrants and possibly fleeing, a judge ordered that the indictments be sealed until served or for no more than five days.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Kimberly Ladawn Rowe, 33, Spencer: Failure to appear.
- Brian Walter Martin, 37, Martinsville: Failure to appear.
- Jamell Everette Moore, 28, Martinsville: Failure to appear.
- Mark Patrick Rakes, 42, Martinsville or Stoneville, North Carolina: Failure to appear.
- Heather Dawn Bryan, 42, Stuart: Failure to appear.
- Richard Edward Hairston, 58, Martinsville: Malicious wounding.
- Joshua Andrew Harris, 38, Bassett: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Olaf Ryan Hurd, 45, Martinsville: Strangulation.
- Demetrius Nazshae Inge, 29, Collinsville: Malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- Damien Tashawn Jones, 25, Martinsville: Stalking.
- Tommy Lee Marlowe, 42, Bassett: Possession of firearm by a convicted felon, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, eluding police, statutory burglary of a building, destruction of property.
- Lynda Gayle Moore, 24, Bassett: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Lisa Marie Ortiz, 55, Martinsville: Arson of a dwelling.
- Jeffery Cornelius Porter, 37, Martinsville: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Omega Doindre Porter, 23, Martinsville: Two counts of carnal knowledge of a minor.
- Teven Degial Richardson, 31, Martinsville: Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Thaddeus Mashane Tinsley, 21, Martinsville: Two counts of statutory burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny.
- Eric McNeil Wilson, 42, Martinsville: Malicious wounding.
- Joshua O’Keith Belcher, 32, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Acacia Rose Binnebose, 20, Eden, North Carolina: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Tracy Denise Camerson, 45, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Brandon Lee Crockett, 34, Bassett: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Nicole Ann Gregory, 34, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Justin Michael Grimes, 40, Stuart: Failure to return bail property.
- Zachary Edward Hager, 36, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Robert Joseph Hairston, 40, Martinsville: Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Brian Richard Helbert Sr., 58, Martinsville: Possession of a firearm while possessing drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Darrius Dashawn Mattox, 41, Collinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Brandy Mae Price, 32, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- William Paul Rye, 43, Roanoke: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Timothy Lee Smith, 34, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Troy Andrew Spencer, 30, Martinsville: Three counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Susan Ella Harris Smithers Parnell, 41, Collinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Buck Wilson Terry Jr., 53, Martinsville: Fail to register as a sex offender.
- Christopher Lee Thompson, 38, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Taylor Brooke Watkins, 25, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Robert John Wilson, 42, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Terrance Antwian Carter, 29, Martinsville: Possession of schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs.