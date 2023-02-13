A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 56 certified indictments against 34 people Monday.
There were 74 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments. In order to prevent the defendants from receiving prior notice of the arrest warrants and possibly fleeing, a judge ordered that the indictments be sealed until served or for no more than five days.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Robert Dean Moyer, 55, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 24: Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Charles Gallaher, 37, Martinsville, on or about July 7: Drive a motor vehicle without permission of the owner.
- Cleophus Verdell O’Neil, 65, Bassett, on or about Sept. 24, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Kenneth Scott Vaughan, 52, Axton, on or about Oct. 18: Assault a law enforcement officer, remove stun weapon from a law enforcement officer, malicious assault.
- Nyzah Antonio Bradley, 20, Martinsville, on or about May 14: Distribution of marijuana.
- Jermaine Dominique Finney, 34, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 17: Possession of fentanyl and oxycodone.
- David Charles Donavon, 35, Martinsville, on or about July 21: Distribution of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Jonathon Jarrell, 26, Patrick Springs, on or about Aug. 13: Assault and batter a law enforcement officer.
- Kimberly Mae Mitchell, 30, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 8, 2021: Possession of cocaine.
- John Paul Moore, 43, Martinsville, on or about July 17: Destroy police property.
- Rodney Keith Hairston, 55, Martinsville, on our about Aug. 12: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine—2nd offense, two counts of unlawful wounding, possession of ammunition for a firearm, possession of a firearm.
- Tammy Lynn Nunnery, 46, Martinsville, on or about June 21: Possession of fentanyl.
- Ralph Carnell Niblett, 60, Martinsville, on or about Jan. 14, 2022: Failure to stop for law enforcement and exceed speed limit by more then 20 mph.
- Jennifer Lynn Coleman, 38, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 21: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Melissa Pilson Hylton, 45, Collinsville, on or about Sept. 11, 2021: property theft greater than $1,000.
- Acacia Rose Binnebose, 21, Eden, North Carolina, on or about Nov. 15: Failure to appear.
- Jeffery Cornelius Porter, 37, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 6: Failure to appear.
- Amanda Ann Bryan, 41, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 28: Failure to appear.
- Sheila Ann Eames, 48, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 7: Assault and batter of a law enforcement officer.
- Darius Montray Ellis, 30, Roanoke, on or about Sept. 21: Break and enter.
- Teven Degial Richardson, 31, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 27: Two counts of destroying property greater than $1,000.
- Kaymel Matos, 33, Martinsville, on or about July 8: Three counts of forgery, give false testimony under oath.
- Chad Anthony Purdy, 33, Martinsville, on or about Oct. 4: Theft of a motor vehicle.
- Glendon Alsteve Howell, 37, Roanoke, on or about Oct. 18: Attempted rape, attempted sodomy.
- Gary Thomas Spence Jr., 38, Galax, on or about April 1: Possession of fentanyl, possession of para-fluoro-fentanyl.
- Gordan Donahue Martin II, 32, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 13: Possession of burglary tools.
- Garnett Renee Cantlin, 38, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 22: Possess methamphetamine with intent to sell.
- Gordon Donahue Martin, 32, Martinsville, on or about July 11: Statutory burglary of a building, grand larceny.
- Tammy Davis Nunnery, 46, Martinsville, on or about April 8: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Keshawn Valentine, 19, Martinsville, on or about July 30: Hit and run.
- Jesse Darrell Gardner, 51, Bassett, between Feb. 9, 2022 and June 10: Rape, two counts of forcible sodomy three counts of incest, strangulation.
- James Robert Parker, 56, Martinsville, on or about May 15: Possession of methamphetamine.
- James Harold Ken Shrader, 39, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 7, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.
- Christina Danielle Jones, 30, Danville, on or about May 17: Possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony.