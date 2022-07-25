Martinsville grand jury hands down 177 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 indictments on Monday. There were 120 direct indictments and 57 certified indictments.
All 120 direct indictments have been sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested. Those indictments are to be sealed until served or for five days.
The 57 certified indictments were against 33 people.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Certified indictments
- Charles Daniel Aaron, 49, Cascade: Fail to appear.
- Christopher Frederick Belcher, 43, Martinsville: Fail to appear.
- Phillip Daniel Casse, 46, Martinsville: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Jason Lamont Cunningham, 39, Martinsville: Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Joseph Lee Durham, 34, Collinsville: Bribery of a witness.
- James Howard Finlayson, 59, Martinsville: Failure to appear.
- Jawayne Maurice Gravely, 30, Collinsville: Maliciously throw a missile at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Jessica Daniell Hairston, 28, Ridgeway: Possess a firearm while possess drugs, possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Brandi Danielle Harding, 31, Martinsville: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Jeffery Shawn Hodges, 48, Bassett: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Malik Devontae Manns, 25, Martinsville: Three counts possess with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, destruction of property greater than $1,000.
- Corey Lamont Martin, 44, Martinsville: Maliciously throw a missile at an occupied vehicle, possess a firearm by a convicted felon.
- David Michael Martin, 40, Axton: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Gordon Donahue Martin, 31, Martinsville: Three counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Travis Vincent Matthews, 31, Collinsville: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Greg Mosby, 30, Martinsville: Fail to appear.
- Barry Paul Mullins, 35, Willis: Attempt to rob a bank without a weapon, two counts of abduction, elude police.
- Brittany Nicole Odberg, 36, Ridgeway: Fail to appear.
- Amanda Shanese Peatross, 39, Martinsville: Possess ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Ryan Gregory Penn, 28, Martinsville: Eluding police.
- James Antonio Philpott, 42, Martinsville: Robbery.
- Lucas Dane Purdy, 39, Martinsville: Fail to appear.
- Mark Patrick Rakes, 42, Eden, North Carolina: Four counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Andre Reynolds, 33, Martinsville: Statutory burglary.
- Brittany Dale Riley, 30, Ridgeway: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Kimberly Ladawn Rowe, 29, Spencer: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Jonathan Robert Smith, 35, Bassett: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Robert Nicholas Spina, 44, Bassett: Two counts possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Antwan Dominque Thomas, 38, Martinsville: Possess firearm while possess schedule I/II drugs, possess a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Ronnie Garrett Thompson, 40, Martinsville: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Frederick Lynn Toney, 57, Martinsville: Strangulation, abduction.
- Jessica Suzanne Wagoner, 36, Martinsville: Forgery of a public record.
- Antonio Bryant Witcher, 36, Martinsville: Rape, assault and battery against a family member, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bribery of witness.