Martinsville Grand Jury indictments unsealed

A Martinsville Grand Jury issued 142 indictments last week in what Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett described as an abbreviated term due to the pandemic.
There were 27 indictments that were certified, the Bulletin reported last week.
There were 115 direct indictments that were ordered sealed for five days to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested.
Those indictments were unsealed Monday afternoon and listed below.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Tiffany Danielle Anglin, Fieldale, possess methamphetamine on or about Dec. 31, 2018.
Calvin Edward Cabiness, Martinsville, violate an emergency protective order on or about May 31 and two charges attempt another to commit perjury on or about June 3.
Monica Lynn Castillo, Martinsville, sell imitation heroin on or about Aug. 19, 2019.
Will Moses Cooke, IV, Martinsville, distribute cocaine on or about June 19, June 21, Aug, 28, Sept., 2019.
Kimberly Ann Craiger, Bassett, sell hydrocodone on or about Jan. 23, and Feb. 28, 2019.
Marissa Louise Cunningham, Martinsville, sell fentanyl on or about Oct. 8, sell oxycodone on or about Oct. 31.
Sarah Monique Eanes, Martinsville, sell oxycodone on or about Oct. 30, 2018.
Angela Renee Elliott, Martinsville, sell alprazolam on or about Sept. 27, 2019.
Jamie Randolph Foley, Collinsville, sell methamphetamine on or about Dec. 26.
Michael Boyd Grim, Collinsville, sell hydrocodone on or about Nov. 27, Jan. 14 and Feb. 21.
Dismal Albright Hairston, Martinsville, speeding 20 miles per hour or more in excess of the speed limit and disregard of law enforcement signal on or about Aug. 8, 2019.
Keyon Lesam Hairston, Bassett, sell methamphetamine and a schedule II controlled substance on or about March 10 and 16.
Fannie Darnell Hall, sell oxycodone on or about Feb. 18.
Jeffrey Dehan Hall, Martinsville, sell cocaine on or about July 29, Aug. 27, and Sept. 4, 2019 after having previously been convicted of such an offense.
Pamela Yvonne Hamlett, Martinsville, distribute oxycodone on or about Oct, 29.
Heavenly Jean Harris, Fieldale, sell methamphetamine on or about Aug. 22.
Kimberly Helms Harris, Martinsville, sell oxycodone on or about July 3, 2019.
Tesla Lee Hatcher, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine on or about Sept. 16, distribute heroin on or about Sept. 20.
Tabitha Fackler Hilliker, Spencer, obtain public assistance or benefits by willful false statement between May 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018, between July 1, 2018 and Dec. 30, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019 and March 30, 2019.
April Star Hollandsworth, Martinsville, two charges of sell buprenorphine on or about March 19, and again on March 26.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, Martinsville, two charges sell buprenorphine on or about March 19, and again on March 26.
Charnique Janea Inge, Martinsville, sell hydrocodone on or about Oct. 21, sell oxycodone on or about Nov. 8 and Nov. 20.
Brian Edward Janey, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine on or about Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.
Jean Marie Cochran Jarrett, Collinsville, obtain public assistance or benefits by means of willful false statement between Aug. 1, 2014 and Jan. 31, 2015, Feb. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2015, Aug. 1, 2015 and Jan. 31, 2016, Feb. 1, 2016 and May 31, 2016, June 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2016, Oct. 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, April 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017.
Willa Faye Justice, Martinsville, sell methamphetamine on or about July 26, , Aug. 7, Aug. 16, and Sept 4, 2019 after having been previously convicted of an offense.
Andre Douglas King, Martinsville, obtain property by false pretenses, give false report of a crime to a law enforcement official with the intent to mislead and drive motor vehicle on a highway at a speed of 20 miles per hour or more in excess of the speed limit on or about March 8
Marcus Deangelo Manns, Riverdale, GA, assault and batter on or about April 13.
Tavian Shakor Manns, Martinsville, four charges of violate an emergency protective order on or about Jan. 22, and another on Jan. 21. Attempt to persuade another to commit perjury on or about Jan. 31, March 2.
Elizabeth Ann Marsh, Martinsville, two charges of distribute methamphetamine on or about June 13, 2019, distribute methamphetamine and heroin on or about June 25, 2019, distribute methamphetamine on or about Jan. 31.
Lateala Terrell Martin, Martinsville, distribute oxycodone on or about Oct. 23, Nov. 21, Dec. 11 and Jan. 21.
Vergie Danita Martin, Axton, distribute methadone on or about Nov. 12, Dec. 12, Dec. 17 and Jan. 10.
Samantha Ann Mays, Bassett, sell methamphetamine and heroin on or about Dec. 6. Sell methamphetamine on or about Dec. 13. Sell heroin and cocaine on or about Feb. 26.
Aaron Victoriz Mendez, Martinsville, distribute methamphetamine on or about Aug.. 9, Aug. 12. Distribute imitation methamphetamine on or about Aug. 15.
Timothy Jaron Mitchell, Axton, sell heroin on or about Feb. 19, 2019, sell methamphetamine on or about Aug. 27, 2019.
Cody Daniel Moore, Carlisle, PA., possess child pornography produced in the city of Martinsville on or about Dec. 10, 23. Use of a communications system for the purpose of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a child whom he knew or had reason to believe was at last 15 years of age but younger than 18 years of age to expose her sexual or genital parts to him, propose the performance of an act of anal intercourse propose the performance of fellatio, and cunnilingus on or about Dec. 23.
Manuel Porfilo Perez, Martinsville, sell methamphetamine on or about Jan. 16.
Waylon Douglas Ryder, Collinsville, sell methamphetamine on or about Sept. 4.
Casey Lynn Scruggs, Stuart, sell methamphetamine on or about Oct. 21, 2019.
John Christopher Simmons, Martinsville, distribute heroin on or about Feb. 19, 2019.
Jevon Vernarda Thomas, Greensboro, NC, Driving under the influence on or about March 17.
Kevin Tyron Thomas, Martinsville, sell cocaine on or about Feb. 5.
Christopher Allen Traylor, Martinsville, sell alprazolam on or about June 28, July 8, 2019. Sell oxycodone on or about Sept., 25 and Oct. 8, 2019.
Brent Douglas Wagoner, Ridgeway, distribute heroin and fentanyl on or about April 22, 2019
Jasmine Lashea Watkins, Danville, two charges of distribute methamphetamine on or about June 13, 2019
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
