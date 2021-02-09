Martinsville Grand Jury issues 109 indictments

A Martinsville Grand Jury issued 109 indictments against 56 defendants on Feb. 8.
There were 18 direct indictments that were ordered sealed for five days to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested.
There were 91 indictments that were certified.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Martinsville Grand Jury indictments
- Gina Leticia Alvarez, 29, possession of of methamphetamine on or about March 19.
- Jerod Montez Baker, 29, possession of with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of of a firearm while in possession of of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of of restricted ammunition for a firearm, possession of of a firearm an ammunition after having been convicted of a violent felony on or about July 24.
- Virginia Ann Browning, 48, driving a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner on or about June 16.
- Deandre Hamlett Bradley, 23, breaking and entering in the nighttime, with the intent to commit assault and battery, on or about Aug. 27.
- Jeromy Antonio Bradley, 27, possession of of oxycodone, possession of of oxycodone simultaneously with knowledge and intent to possession of a firearm, on or about Nov. 1-2, 2019.
- Virginia Ann Browning, 48, possession of of methamphetamine on or about June 18.
- Travis Lee Bryant, 40, failure to appear on or about Dec. 8.
- William David Childs, 52, possession of of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 17, 2019.
- Geno Antonia Clark, 52, possession of fentanyl on or about March 30.
- Kevin Paul Clifton, 41, possession of with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of of a schedule I or schedule II controlled substance on or about April 6.
- Bobby Nathaniel Courtney, 23, fail to appear on or about Dec. 1.
- Kimberly Ann Craiger, 50, possession of cocaine on or about Sept. 4, 2019.
- Konova Lynn Day, 51, operate a motor vehicle while being an habitual offender on or about March 28.
- Tashella Ariel Dillard, 21, obtain a credit card number from the possession of or control of another without their consent on or about June 6.
- Tyran Oneal Durham, 39, take, steal, and or carry away $5.00 or more from another person on or about June 22.
- Andrea Caroline Falcone, 52, steal merchandise on or about Oct. 9.
- Micha Shane Fields, 26, possession of methamphetamine on or about Sept. 2.
- Jamie Randolph Foley, 33, possession of with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, hydrocodone, diazepam, diazepam, alprazolam, and buprenorphine on or about Nov. 10, 2019.
- Daniel Joseph Gagne, 32, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl on or about Aug. 16, 2019.
- Okoyte' Devon Gaston, 27, possession of oxycodone, possession of cocaine on or about March 20.
- Rayquan Terrell Green, 21, conceal or take possession of of goods or merchandise having a value of less than $1,000 on or about Sept. 25.
- Otesues Delano Hairston, 36, assault and batter a law enforcement officer on or about Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
- Walter Lee Hairston, 66, take, steal, conceal, and/or carry away personal property, of the value of less than $1,000 on or about June 30.
- Brandon Rayne Hale, 21, possession of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 26, 2019.
- Nathaniel Lee Hanks, 26, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony on or about Feb. 7, 2020.
- Diana Gene Hawks, 34, willfully conceal or take possession of goods or merchandise having a value of less than $500, on or about May 29.
- Vincent Austin Holland, 60, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on or about April 20.
- Brandon Ryan Horne, 26, possession of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 14. 2019.
- Kevin Brent Hundley, 39, possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
- Ombae Korchye Johnson Jr. 20, carrying a concealed weapon after having been convicted of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, on or about March 5.
- Lonnie Eugene Kennedy, 43, stabbing, cutting, wounding or otherwise causing bodily injury, on or about July 13.
- Shannon Fulcher Keys, 55, possession of oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Aug. 8, 2018, possession of oxycodone on or about Sept. 30, 2018.
- Jessee Lee Koning, 37, possession of methamphetamine on or about Jan. 18, 2019.
- Tony Randall Looney, 36, possession of fentanyl on or about Nov. 24, 2019.
- Elizabeth Ann Marsh 34, possession of heroin, fentanyl, clonazolam, and methamphetamine on or about Apr. 16.
- Modie Marie Marshall, 33, possession of cocaine on or about Oct. 27, 2019.
- Charles Junior McMillian, 33, possession of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 26, 2019 and Sept. 28, 2019.
- John Carson Meeks, 24, possession of cocaine on or about Sept. 28, 2019.
- Anthony Brian Mitchell, 39, possession of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 9, 2019.
- Kimberly Mae Mitchell, 28, possession of cocaine on or about Sept. 2, 2019.
- Marcus Donte Myers, 32, driving or operating a motor vehicle while having a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more on or about May 25.
- James Marshall Napper, 51, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine on or about May 4, 2019, possession of methamphetamine on or about Aug. 3.
- Jarrod Lenard Redd, 41, impeding the blood circulation or respiration, resulting in wounding or bodily injury, on or about Sept. 13.
- Kay Frances Reynolds, 59, concealing with the intent to steal merchandise on or about Aug. 12.
- Steven Todd Richardson, 45, possession of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 3, 2019.
- David Oneal Riggs, 38, stealing U.S. currency valued at greater than $500, breaking and entering on or about Dec. 13, 2017.
- Ashley Nicole Roberts, 36, possession of methamphetamine on or about March 29.
- Maxwell Tyler Roupe, 19, failure to stop for a law enforcement officer on or about March 22.
- Cheryll Ann Sowers, 45, stealing merchandise on or about May 21 and May 23.
- Kelli Compton Sparks, 50, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone on or about Jan. 14.
- Jason Ray Turner, 38, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II substance simultaneously with knowledge and intent to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a non-violent felony, on or about Feb. 16.
- Marlon Delano Turner, 44, possession of cocaine on or about March 16.
- Elwood Keith Vanvalkenburgh Jr., 51, possession of methamphetamine on or about Jan. 20.
- Denise Gaynell Warren, 59, embezzling two TVs on or about Dec. 6, 2019.
- Desiree Denise White, 54, stealing merchandise on or about Aug. 7 and Aug. 27.
- Tiffany Danielle Wingfield, 29, possession of methamphetamine on or about July 20, 2019.
