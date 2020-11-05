Martinsville Grand Jury issues 136 indictments

A Martinsville Grand Jury issued 136 indictments on Monday against 69 defendants.
There were 61 direct indictments that were ordered sealed for five days to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers arresting the defendants named in the indictments and in order to prevent the defendants from obtaining notice of arrest warrants prior to being arrested.
Support Local Journalism
There were 75 indictments that were certified.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.
Those indictments were:
- Lina Leticia Alvarez, 29, Martinsville, maliciously released or caused to be released in a private home, a noxious or nauseating gas or mixture of chemicals designed to, and capable of producing vile, injurious or nauseating odors or gases, resulting in bodily injury, on or about Aug. 27.
- Todd Hanna Barnes, 43, Bassett, false affidavit regarding boating laws and dispose of, conceal, or embezzle a Triton bass boat, motor and trailer, obtained by false pretense a boat and trailer title, on or about Jan. 18.
- Robby Allyn Barrett, 39, Martinsville, commit rape by having forcible sexual intercourse with a female against the victim's will, by force, threat or intimidation or through the use of the complaining witness' physical helplessness, on or about April 9.
- Shakira Naiasia Lowe, 24, Martinsville, malicious wounding, on or about June 17.
- Demarquise Rashad Lucas, 23, Martinsville, destroy personal property valued at more than $1,000, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, take personal property of another, on or about March 4.
- Lamar Tyrell Niblett, 30, Martinsville, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, on or about Aug. 26, 2019.
- Darrell Lee Nichols, 41, Martinsville, possession of ammunition for a firearm after having been convicted of a robbery, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a robbery, shoot into an occupied dwelling, on or about June 27.
- Terrance Antwain Penn, 37, Martinsville, possession of with intent to sell cocaine, on or about Dec. 7.
- Vijayan Marche Taylor, 28, Martinsville, break and enter in the nighttime with the intent to commit larceny, take the property of another, obtain money by false pretense, on or about Dec. 21 through Dec. 22.
- Logan Gaige Thomas, 18, Axton, threat to bomb, burn, destroy or damage a place of assembly, building, or other structure, engage or cause to engage in sexual intercourse against a complaining witness' will, by force, threat or intimidation, on or about June 7.
- Robert Dale Whitt, Jr., 38, Mount Airy, N.C., have sexual intercourse against the person's will, by force, threat, or intimidation, penetrate the labia majora or anus with an animate object against a person's will by force, threat or intimidation, on or about May 27. Have sexual intercourse against the person's will by force, threat or intimidation, penetrate the labia majora or anus with an inanimate object against the person's will by force, threat or intimidation, on or about Nov. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018.
- Christopher Justin Stegall, 29, Penhook, petit larceny, third offense, on or about Sept. 17.
- Michael Jonathan Taylor, 45, of Martinsville, steal a credit card, steal personal property having been twice before convicted of two larcenous offenses, on or about Jan. 24.
- Jonathan Vargas, 31, Martinsville, disregard a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer, on or about March 10.
- William Alonzo Vaughn, 60, Martinsville, dispose of or embezzle personal property received by trust or employment, on or about Oct. 15, 2019, through April 9. Take merchandise without paying after having been twice before convicted of larcenous offenses, on or about March 21.
- Rodney Brent Walker, 34, Martinsville, distribution of marijuana while knowingly and intentionally possession of a firearm, on or about April 13.
- Sara Shaw Walker, 67, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, on or about May 4, 2019.
- Vanessa Lee Warren, 45, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Feb. 18.
- Rashad Andre Williams, 30, Collinsville, possession of cocaine, on or about April 2, 2019.
- Michael Joseph Kevin Webb, 42, Rocky Mount, failure to appear, on or about Sept. 17.
- Alisha Danielle Brown, 29, Martinsville, possession of heroin, on or about June 10, 2019.
- Travis Lee Bryant, 40, Patrick Springs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses on or about Jan. 8.
- Tahj Jerome Capel, 29, Martinsville, fail to return a rented vehicle on or about Nov. 24.
- Kelly Nicole Carter, 40, Martinsville, fail to appear on or about Oct. 19.
- Gerald Duane Cassell, 53, Martinsville, possession of fentanyl on or about July 13, 2019.
- Kevin Alexander Cotant, 32, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine on or about Feb. 14.
- Chasity Spencer Craig, 39, Spencer, possession of methamphetamine on or about Nov. 26.
- Joseph Andrew Eggleston, 43, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine on or about Feb. 3. Possess heroin, possession of methamphetamine on or about Oct. 30, 2019.
- Brian Eugene Finley, 44, Martinsville, possession of hydrocodone on or about Nov. 19, 2019.
- Jason Isaac Fitzgerald, 37, Martinsville, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine on or about June 8, 2019.
- Karson William Foley, 24, Stuart, failure to return a rented vehicle or on about April 22.
- Danielle Nicole Gravely-Price, 32, Chesapeake, possession of cocaine on or about May 16, 2019.
- April Jeneane Hannigan, 37, Axton, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin on or about June 2, 2019.
- Ray Anthony Harris, Jr., 39, Danville, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a non-violent felony within 10 years on or about May 24.
- Brittany Chiffon Hughes, 33, Martinsville, fail to appear on or about Sept, 9.
- Howard Leroy Hunt, 54, Martinsville, possession of cocaine on or about Sept 28, 2019.
- Patricia Beth Inman, 22, Collinsville, distribute methamphetamine, distribute marijuana, distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance on or about March 30, 2019.
- Brian Edward Janey, 43, Martinsville, possession of methamphetamine on or about June 12, 2019.
- Tyrone Alexandria Johnson, 38, Bassett, fail to re-register with the Virginia sex offender and crimes against minors registry on or about Nov. 10.
- Harvi Odell Keith, 47, Martinsville, failure to re-register with the Virginia sex offender and crimes-against-minors registry on or about Jan. 28. Failure to update residential address within three business days of any change with the Virginia sex offender and crimes-against-minors registry on or about March 5.
- James Michael O'Neal, 39, Martinsville, fail to appear on or about Aug. 11.
- Rodney Taylor Martin, 43, Collinsville, possession of methamphetamine on or about Nor. 22.
- Erica Lane Mills, 33, Bassett, possession of heroin on or about June 9, 2019.
- Jay Steven Mogyoros, 35, Ridgeway, possession of methamphetamine on or about Dec. 4, 2018.
- Tiffany Tuggle Moore, 48, Martinsville, possession of heroin on or about June 9, 2019.
- Stacey Leon Moss, 53, Martinsville, possession of cocaine on or about Jan. 5.
- Brandon Lee Moxley, 36, Bassett, take, steal, and/or carry away personal property of another on or about Feb. 20.
- Jaqueline Ortiz-Lopez, 20, Ridgeway, possession of cocaine, on or about Nov. 4, 2019.
- Curtis Tesley Pilson, 23, Martinsville, fail to stop for law enforcement, on or about Feb. 7.
- Jordan Edward Scales, 42, Martinsville, driving while under the influence after having been convicted twice of the same offense within a 10-year period, on or about March 23.
- Anthony Samuel Santillo, 32, Collinsville, two charges of fail to appear, on or about Sept. 16.
- Michael Rufus Seay, 49, Martinsville, take, steal, and/or carry away the personal property of another person after having been convicted twice of the same offense, on or about Jan. 30.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.