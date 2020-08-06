Martinsville Grand Jury issues 142 indictments

Steven Arnell Hairston, Martinsville, entering a dwelling at nighttime with intent to destroy property and larceny, on or about Feb. 29.

Andre Douglas King, Martinsville, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission, operating a motor vehicle after being declared an habitual offender and failing to stop for law enforcement, on or about March 8.

Marcus Deangelo Manns, Riverdale, Ga., strangulation, on or about April 13.

Amber Dawn Mejia, Martinsville, possession of heroin, on or about June 2, 2019.

Cody Daniel Moore, Carlisle, Pa., use of a communication system for the purpose of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a child over the age of 15, but under the age of 18, on or about Dec. 19.

Sean McCarty Roley, Martinsville, failure to appear, on or about May 19.

Robert Arnold Stein, Collinsville, possession of methamphetamine, on or about Nov. 27.

Jevon Vernarda Thomas, Greensboro, N.C., failure to stop at the scene in which a person was injured, failure to stop for law enforcement, on or about March 17.

Mary Ann Turner, Bassett, larceny of a motor vehicle, on or about March 26.

Jeremy Allen Willis, Ridgeway, two charges of sex with a child under the age of 13, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5, 2018. Sex with a child while being 7 years older than the child at the time, between Sept. 29-30, 2019.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

