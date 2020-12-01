Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Aug. 16

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County District Court

Dennis Mondale Venable of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 28.

A judge sent to circuit court four counts of employing as true/other forgery and four counts of obtaining money under false pretense against Jeremiah Howard Sweet of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 17, 2019, through May 22, 2019, resulting in arrest July 11, 2019. The judge dismissed four counts of uttering/other forgery.

A judge dismissed a charge of failure to return property valued at $500 or more against Nelson Franklin Gray of Martinsville.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI against Landon A. Boyette of Madison Heights.