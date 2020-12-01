Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Aug. 16

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
Dennis Mondale Venable of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 28.
A judge sent to circuit court four counts of employing as true/other forgery and four counts of obtaining money under false pretense against Jeremiah Howard Sweet of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 17, 2019, through May 22, 2019, resulting in arrest July 11, 2019. The judge dismissed four counts of uttering/other forgery.
A judge dismissed a charge of failure to return property valued at $500 or more against Nelson Franklin Gray of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI against Landon A. Boyette of Madison Heights.
Alphonso Richardo Moore of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 3.
Rebecca Kaye Richards of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 22.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Ronrico Antonio Taylor of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault on law enforcement/Department of Corrections person against April Star Hollandsworth of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 9.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny against Daniel Ray Hedrick of Martinsville.
John Christopher Stump of Bassett was found guilty of DWI (blood-alcohol content .15%-.20%) and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 20.
Juan A. Rodriguez Aviles of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 31.
Martinsville General District Court
Conner William Craig of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 6.
Brandi Nicole Leftwich of Ridgeway was charged with entering house to commit assault and battery and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of entering property to damage. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened May 14.
Mark Timothy Christopher of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 9, 2019.
A judge dismissed a charge of manufacturing/distribution of schedule I-II controlled substance second offense against Denise Diane Thompson of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of failure to register as a violent sex offender against Harvi Odell Keith of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 28 and March 5, resulting in arrest March 13.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to return property valued at $500 or more against Tahj Jerome Capel of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 24, 2019, resulting in arrest Dec. 11.
Mary Celeste Penn of Fayetteville, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 28 days suspended, 1 year ignition interlock restriction, ordered to complete VASAP, and to pay a $300 fine. The offense happened Oct. 13, 2019.
Thomas Douglas Hairston of Martinsville was charged with shoplifting third offense and was found guilty of an amended charge of petty larceny. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 21.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of malicious assault against Randy Jurden Largen of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against William Alonzo Vaughn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of rape by threat or force against Robby Allyn Barrett of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 9.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of carjacking and robbery of a residence against Justin Blake Griffin of Lexington, N.C. The offenses allegedly happened March 28, resulting in arrest May 20.
Kandyn Dakota Keffer of Bassett was charged with DWI and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving after illegally consuming alcohol. Defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP, and to pay costs. The offense happened Oct. 27, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of grand larceny and a charge of entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Jason Jarmaine Younger of Stuart. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, resulting in arrest March 14.
John Darian Manning of Greensboro pleaded guilty to DWI second offense. Defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 10 days suspended, 3 years of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Aug. 11.
Johnny Edwards Williams of Stuart was charged with destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more. He was found guilty of an amended charge of destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 80 days suspended, 3 years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 1.
Henry County Circuit Court
Karen Moore Bouldin of Bassett pleaded guilty to heroin distribution. The presentence report is scheduled for Dec. 9. The offense allegedly happened Sept. 19, 2018, resulting in arrest July 18, 2019.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of larceny third conviction against James Darrell Foley of Martinsville.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Wayne Coy Wilmoth of Stuart was charged with eluding police and pleaded no contest to reckless driving. He was ordered to pay $907.50 restitution and a fine of $200, plus costs. The offense happened May 20, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of breaking and entering against Steven Ray Moles of Stuart.
Robert Dylan Pack of Ararat was charged with proposing sex by computer to a person 15 years old or younger and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of contributing to delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, plus ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 29, 2016, resulting in arrest March 8, 2017.
