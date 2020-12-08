Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Aug. 30

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County District Court

Johnnie Leon Jordan Jr. of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened May 14.

A judge sent to circuit court charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of firearm in a felony-first offense against Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald of Roanoke. The offenses allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest May 20.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of firearm in a felony-first offense, firearm larceny, and grand larceny-auto theft against Casey Lynn Rogers of Roanoke. The offense allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest May 20.