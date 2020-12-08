Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Aug. 30

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
Johnnie Leon Jordan Jr. of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened May 14.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of firearm in a felony-first offense against Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald of Roanoke. The offenses allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest May 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of firearm in a felony-first offense, firearm larceny, and grand larceny-auto theft against Casey Lynn Rogers of Roanoke. The offense allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest May 20.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of firearm in a felony-first offense, firearm larceny, and grand larceny-auto theft against Collin Joshua Russell of Roanoke. The offenses allegedly happened May 13, resulting in arrest May 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of methamphetamine distribution of 10 grams or more against Adam Lee Helton of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 17, 2020.
Whitney Kiara Mitchell of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of use of unauthorized motor vehicle against Darius Evan Crump of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened May 21.
Jose Abraham Roman Ocampo of Bassett was found guilty of DWI and was sentenced to 5 days in jail, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 24.
A judge dismissed a charge of malicious assault, robbery of a residence and use of a firearm in a felony-first offense against Marque Javon Carter of Collinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of robbery of a residence and use of a firearm in a felony-first offense against Steven Neal Mitchell of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of robbery of a residence and use of a firearm in a felony-first offense against Ryan Gregory Penn of Martinsville.
Jacklynn Jean Gravely of Eden, N.C., was found guilty of DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened April 18.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Timothy Lee Graves of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 1, 2019, resulting in arrest March 9.
Early Woods of Bassett was found guilty of DWI-second offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 15, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Felton Lewis Mayfield Jr. of Collinsville.
Martinsville General District Court
Timothy Andre Hairston of Martinsville was charged with DWI and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 25.
Malik Lamar Price of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP, and pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 27.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of robbery on street with a gun, use of a firearm in a felony first offense and destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more with intent against Rashad Demarquise Lucas of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 4.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of manufacturing/distributing schedule I-II controlled substance third offense against Travis Lee Bryant of Patrick Springs. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 8.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Curtis Tesley Pilson IV of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 7, 2020.
Eddie Lee Bryant of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 21.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of DWI-third offense against Jordan Edward Scales of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 23.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of obtaining money under a false pretense, perjuring boating laws and embezzlement of $500 or more against Todd Hanna Barnes of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 18, resulting in arrest June 4.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny and burglary at night against Vijayan Marche Taylor of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 21, resulting in arrest May 12.
Patrick County General District Court
Gerald Ray Roberts of Stuart was found guilty of DWI-second offense and was sentenced to 3 months in jail, with 2 months and 10 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $500 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 10.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of attempted larceny/ entering a building armed and in possession of burglary tools against Nicholas Giles Cameron of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened March 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting-third offense against Martha Rena Parrish of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened April 3.
Henry County Circuit Court
Jasmine Nicole Hairston of Martinsville pleaded guilty to two counts of Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen distribution and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution and a $200 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 22, 2018, resulting in arrest Dec. 3, 2019.
Luther Albert Neal of Eden, N.C., was charged with robbery but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 259 days suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened April 10, 2017, resulting in arrest July 15, 2019.
Eva Marie Barbour of Martinsville pleaded guilty to shoplifting-third offense and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 3 years suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $46.83 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 24, resulting in arrest Feb. 20.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of robbery against Ryan Evan Ward of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed charges of Buprenorphine distribution and conspiracy to distribute schedule III controlled substance against April Star Hollandsworth, who died Aug. 21.
Charles Daniel Aaron of Cascade was found not guilty of heroin possession.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Jerome Johnson of Spencer was charged with strangulation and malicious wounding and was found guilty of strangulation and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful wounding. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with 9 years and 8 months suspended, 3 years of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $284.41 plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest June 6, 2019.
