Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Sept. 13

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County District Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Anthony Wayne Bailey of Bassett.

A judge sent to circuit court three counts of shoplifting-third offense against Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 10 through Aug. 25, resulting in arrest Aug. 25.

Benjamin Wayne Church of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 25.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Michael Jona Bousman Anderson of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 24.