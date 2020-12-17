Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Sept. 13

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Anthony Wayne Bailey of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court three counts of shoplifting-third offense against Alonzo Clayborne Thomas of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 10 through Aug. 25, resulting in arrest Aug. 25.
Benjamin Wayne Church of Eden, N.C., pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 25.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Michael Jona Bousman Anderson of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 24.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of grand larceny against Seth Allen McAlevy of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 18, resulting in arrest Aug. 24.
William Cary Skinner of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of delivery of drugs to a prisoner and conspiracy to distribute schedule III controlled substance against Kasie Taylor Cannaday of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 19, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 3.
A judge transferred to another jurisdiction charges of strangulation and malicious wounding against Thomas Lee Turner of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened Sept. 3.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of petty larceny against Tracey Renae Cheatham of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Derrick Dwayne Ratcliff of Bassett.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery against Sherman Maurice Roberts Jr. of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of entering a house to commit assault and battery and grand larceny against James Raymond Reel of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened May 3.
A judge dismissed a charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery against Sharon Lyn Lord of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Kelsey Renee Moles of Fieldale. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 13.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of prisoner possession of unlawful chemical and manufacturing a controlled substance against Katrina Danielle Secret of Axton. The offenses allegedly happened June 16.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of DWI-first offense and eluding police against Dustin Allen Dillon of Collinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 27.
Jose Dolores Lion Padilla of Bassett was charged with DWI-first offense (blood-alcohol content of .15-.20) and was found guilty of an amended charge of DWI-first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250. The offense happened Dec. 29.
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Karlos Phillip Allen of Ridgeway.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny-auto theft, larceny-obtaining credit card and pickpocketing against Michael Jonathan Douglas Taylor of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Jan. 24.
Alvin Chauncer Martin of Martinsville was charged with pickpocketing but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 11.
Brittany Lynn Easter of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 9.
Jerome Keith Wade of Bassett pleaded guilty to DWI-first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 31.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of shooting/throwing into an occupied building, possession/transportation of a weapon by a violent felon and weapon/ammunition possession against Darrell Lee Nichols of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened June 27.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Kenneth J. Goode of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened May 5.
A judge to circuit court sent a charge of armed burglary at night to commit felony against Roger Gray Sawyers of unknown address. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 20.
Henry County Circuit Court
Samantha Sue Moorefield of Bassett was charged with two counts of grand larceny and pleaded guilty to amended charges of petty larceny. She was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 10 months suspended, and ordered to pay $100 restitution plus costs. The offenses happened Nov. 24, 2018, resulting in arrest Feb. 26, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of cocaine distribution-second offense against Stacey Cornelius Harris of Martinsville.
Isaiah Khalil Witcher of Bassett was charged with firearm larceny but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of petty larceny. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months and 20 days suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 23, 2019.
A judge dismissed a charge of DUI first offense against Jody Jummel Nesbitt of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Barry Lee Tucker of Henry pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 1.
Karl Duane Overby III of Ruffin, N.C., pleaded guilty to fentanyl possession and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 11 months suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened July 1, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 28.
Chad Carli Combs of Spencer pleaded guilty to imitation heroin distribution and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay $180 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 12, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of first-degree murder, malicious shooting/throwing into an occupied building, use of firearm in felony first offense and three counts of recklessness with gun causing bodily injury against Adrian Eugene Watkins of Bassett.
Taimon Aunchante Markis Manns of Martinsville was found not guilty of possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Pierre Quarlez Scales of Martinsville was found guilty of three counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with 12 years and 8 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution, a fine of $250, plus costs. The offenses happened April 6, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2018.
Austin Kenneth Bowman of Lawsonville, N.C., pleaded no contest to a charge of strangulation resulting in injury and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Nov. 13, 2019.
