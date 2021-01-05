Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Through Sept. 27

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of DWI first offense and failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing $1,000 or more in damage against Amy Jane Sherwood of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny and entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Joshua Riyanias Carter of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened June 14, resulting in arrest July 10.
Richard Jackson Russell of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 16.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of bombing/burning threat against Bonita Hairston of Collinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny, burglary at night to commit a felony, eluding police and schedule I-II drug possession against Kevin Wade Anthony of Patrick Springs. The offenses allegedly happened April 14.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of DWI second offense and driving after being declared a habitual offender against Dytanya Feshawn Porter of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 9.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny and entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Payton Michael Norris of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened May 16, resulting in arrest June 2.
A judge dismissed charges of grand larceny and entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Jonathon Robert Smith of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of malicious assault and strangulation resulting in injury against Joey Dale Looney of Ridgeway.
Austin Lane Mabry of Bassett was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 13.
Martinsville General District Court
Christopher Steve Coleman of Martinsville was found guilty of three counts shoplifting-third offense and was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with 11 months suspended, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a total of $300 in fines plus costs. The offenses happened Dec. 6, 2019, through Dec. 11, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 28.
David Preston Clark of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 1, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer/Department of Corrections person against Jamell Everette Moore of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened March 26.
Joshua David Foster of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 9.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of embezzlement of $500 or more against Juan Stefiano Ross of Henry. The offense allegedly happened March 16, resulting in arrest June 23.
Patrick County General District Court
Larry Garnell Rucker of Stuart was found guilty of DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened June 26.
Darien Treyvon King of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 3 years of unsupervised probation, suspended license for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 23.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault on law enforcement/Department of Corrections person against Caitlyn Danielle Wiley of Mount Airy, N.C.
Russell Burkhart of Stuart pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 3 years of unsupervised probation, ignition-interlock-restricted license for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened April 6.
Judge dismissed a charge of extortion against Jamaria Lakole Freeman of Martinsville.
Henry County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen 16 counts of petty larceny against Tracy Renae Cheatham of Martinsville.
Roger Lee Bartlet Jr. of Fieldale was charged with vehicle larceny and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor destruction of property. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Jan. 20, 2017, resulting in arrest Sept. 19, 2017.
Angela Marie Naill of Ridgeway was found guilty of abuse/neglect of an incapable adult and was sentenced to 4 years in prison, with 3 years and 6 months suspended, and 5 years of supervised probation. The offense happened Oct. 31, 2018, resulting in arrest Nov. 19, 2018.
Martinsville Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen three counts of oxycodone distribution against Jacqueline Marie Pritchett of Martinsville.
Chelsea Glen Sturgeon of Martinsville was charged with illegal manufacture of alcohol and pleaded guilty to and amended charge of possession of illegally acquired alcohol. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 20, resulting in arrest May 8.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of welfare fraud against Cynthia Teresa Campbell of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed a charge of abduction by force/intimidation against Xavier Antonio Gilbert of Bassett.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Stephanie Brooke Robertson of Reidsville, N.C., was charged with two counts of schedule I-II drug distribution and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 1 year and 9 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $780 restitution and a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened July 20, 2018, resulting in arrest July 17, 2019.
Leonard George Branch Jr. of Patrick Springs was charged with grand larceny and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 22, 2019, resulting in arrest Nov. 5, 2019.
Joshua Daniel Perdue of Stuart was charged with abduction and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with the full term suspended, and 1 year of supervised probation. The offense happened Sept. 9, 2018, resulting in arrest Sept. 20, 2018.
Anthony Lee Turner of Bassett pleaded guilty to schedule I-II drug distribution and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 7 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine, $70 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened April 2, 2019, resulting in arrest July 9, 2019.