Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: Through Sept. 27

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of DWI first offense and failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing $1,000 or more in damage against Amy Jane Sherwood of Martinsville.

A judge sent to circuit court charges of grand larceny and entering a structure to commit assault and battery against Joshua Riyanias Carter of Ridgeway. The offenses allegedly happened June 14, resulting in arrest July 10.

Richard Jackson Russell of Ridgeway pleaded guilty to DWI first offense and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $400 fine plus costs. The offense happened May 16.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of bombing/burning threat against Bonita Hairston of Collinsville.