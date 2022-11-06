Martinsville man acquitted of attempting to kill police officer

A Martinsville man was found not guilty and acquitted Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court of attempted capital murder of a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy.

In April 2021, Derrick Devon Martin, 52, stole a Henry County ambulance and led police on a 45-minute chase before he was caught by a dog in a field on County Line Road, a press release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office stated.

In addition to the attempted capital murder charge, Martin also faced charges of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and a rescue squad member, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony destruction of property, carjacking, destroying property and eluding police at speeds greater than 20 mph.

At the end of the trial, the jury found Martin not guilty and acquitted him of the attempted capital murder charge and carjacking, dismissed the two assault and battery charges against a law enforcement officer and a rescue squad member, and found him guilty of eluding police, grand larceny and the two property damage charges.

The incident in 2021 began when Henry County deputies attempted to arrest Martin in relation to a stolen truck, according to the release. Police say Martin became combative and resisted arrest and after he was apprehended he became unresponsive and appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency.

Deputies administered Narcan and Martin was loaded into a Henry County ambulance, the release stated.

For the next 45 minutes, Henry County deputies and Virginia State Police chased Martin, who was driving the ambulance, throughout northwest Henry County, along Fairystone Park Highway, Stones Dairy Road, Orchard Drive and finally onto County Line Road.

Patrick County deputies picked up the chase when Martin entered their jurisdiction and after the police cars and the ambulance traded paint a few times, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said, one of the Patrick deputies managed to run Martin off the road near the 3500 block of County Line Road.

Smith said Martin continued through a field for a ways before jumping out of the ambulance and attempting to flee into the woods.

Patrick County deputies released a K9 and Martin was apprehended and taken to Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, where police say he was treated for minor injuries, released and jailed in the Henry County Jail.

Other recent court and arrest cases

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Troy Renard Dodson, Martinsville, on Oct. 31: Two counts of distribution of cocaine were dismissed.

Sampson Carlos Dodson, Martinsville, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to 20 years with 12 years suspended and $1,755 in fines and costs for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon was dismissed.

Christopher Nathaniel Harr, Bassett, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to five years and 10 days with four years and nine months suspended for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, an amended charge of failure to appear.

Corion D. Manns, Henry, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to six months and 20 days with three months suspended and $1,357.12 in fines and costs for assault and battery and two counts of failure to appear.

Torshazo Daquan Williamson, Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and nine months suspended and $4,088 in fines, restitution and costs for two amended charges of accommodation distribution of a scheduled I/II controlled substance.

Eric Lee Baliles, Stuart, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to five years with four years suspended for eluding police.

Robert Tilghman Coles, Martinsville, on Nov. 2: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $270 in costs for obtaining money by false pretense. Charges of forgery, utter a forged check and larceny of checks were dismissed.

Martinsville Circuit Court

De’arlejay Phillip Hodge, Martinsville on Nov. 1: Sentenced to 26 years and six months with 25 years and one month suspended and $2,885 fines and costs for DWI third or subsequent offense, elude or disregard police, drive under revoked or suspended license, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Robert Alan Wells, 38, on Oct. 28: Probation violation.

Jadyn Smith, 19, on Oct. 28: Simple assault.

Michael Devon Penn, 47, on Oct. 28: Drunk in public.

Leonard George Tucker, 47, on Nov. 2: Contempt of court.

Kayla Nicole Pasquariello, 28, on Nov. 3: Shoplifting.

Triston O’Bryan Dodson, 24, on Nov. 3: Drunk in public, possession of drugs.

Eric Lee Hawkins Jr., 30, on Nov. 3: Drunk in public, possession of drugs.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office arrests

Diana Gene Hawks, on Oct. 24: Two counts of probation violation.

Demetrius Antonio Hunt, on Oct. 24: Trespassing.

Markirian Mekhi Penn, on Oct. 24: Three counts of failure to appear.

Demarcell Leigh Houp, on Oct. 24: Three counts of probation violation.

Shantel Marie Hairston, on Oct. 25: Intoxication in public.

Christina Kaur Singh, on Oct. 25: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs.

Ezequiel Hernandez Gutierrez, on Oct. 25: Malicious assault.

Buford Leander Preston, on Oct. 25: Fugitive.

Michael Rufus Seay, on Oct. 26: Unauthorized use of an animal.

B. Lair Nicole Martin, on Oct. 27: Trespassing.

Bryan Matthew Short, on Oct. 27: Violation of probation.

Jeremy O’Brien Huffman, on Oct. 27: Intoxication in public.

Stephen Allen Workman, on Oct. 28: Failure to appear.

Richard Lemons, on Oct. 29: Failure to appear.

Joseph Lamount Ott, on Oct. 30: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Carolyn Sue Vernon, 40, Stuart, on Oct. 26: Two counts of abuse/neglect of a child.

Chester Dwayne Vernon, 59, Stuart, on Oct. 26: Two counts of abuse/neglect of a child.

Jessica Conner Ratliff, 38, Patrick Springs, on Oct. 27: Fail to comply with a court order.

George Kevin Rucker, 39, Address unavailable, on Oct. 27: Probation violation.

Jordan Anthony Capps, 21, Spencer, on Oct. 28: DWI first offense, reckless driving.