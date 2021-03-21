Martinsville man admits to killing his wife after reporting her suicide

A Martinsville man reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and admitted earlier this month to the voluntary manslaughter of his wife.
David Dillon Ives, 27, was charged with the second-degree murder of Amber Stultz Ives, 25, three days after he reported her dead of a gunshot wound on Aug. 12, 2019, in their home at 735 Oneida St.
David Ives called 911 and reported that his wife had committed suicide, a criminal complaint and search warrants on file with the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office state.
MPD Officer Seth Reynolds arrived at the home at 4:10 p.m. and found Amber Ives lying on the bed and bleeding heavily from the left side of her head, and in her left hand was a Taurus 9mm handgun. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
In an autopsy report, Medical Examiner Samantha Robertson expressed concerns that the fatal gunshot wound to Amber Ives was not self-inflicted.
Martinsville Police Department Sgt. Harley Durham obtained a search warrant and returned to the home the following day, where he found evidence of bullet holes in the wall behind the bed where Amber Ives had died.
The next day David Ives came to the police station and admitted that he had shot his wife and that she had not committed suicide.
“The accused states that he was arguing with his wife about his ex-girlfriend,” the criminal complaint stated. “At some point the victim tried to leave with her handgun. The accused tried to stop her from leaving the home, grabbed the gun from her. The accused then stated that the gun was in his possession solely, and it began to fire.
"The accused stated that his wife eventually was on the bed, and she put her right hand up in a defensive move. The accused then fired the weapon hitting his wife in the left temple. The accused then placed the gun in her left hand and reported a suicide.”
The document said that the medical examiner’s report states that Amber Ives was shot from a significant distance and that her right hand, which was shot, too, was up in a defensive manner.
A two-day jury trial had been set to begin on April 7 in Martinsville Circuit Court, but on March 9 Michael Nicholas, Ives’ attorney, struck a deal with the prosecution and charges of maliciously shoot into an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense were dropped in exchange for David Ives' guilty plea to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter.
A presentence report was ordered, and David Ives is due back in Martinsville Circuit Court on June 3 for sentencing.
According to Virginia Code, the penalties for voluntary manslaughter include 1 to 10 years imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of $2,500.
David Ives has been held without bail in the Martinsville City Jail for just more than 1 year and 7 months.
