Martinsville man admits to killing his wife after reporting her suicide

A Martinsville man reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and admitted earlier this month to the voluntary manslaughter of his wife.

David Dillon Ives, 27, was charged with the second-degree murder of Amber Stultz Ives, 25, three days after he reported her dead of a gunshot wound on Aug. 12, 2019, in their home at 735 Oneida St.

David Ives called 911 and reported that his wife had committed suicide, a criminal complaint and search warrants on file with the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office state.

MPD Officer Seth Reynolds arrived at the home at 4:10 p.m. and found Amber Ives lying on the bed and bleeding heavily from the left side of her head, and in her left hand was a Taurus 9mm handgun. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an autopsy report, Medical Examiner Samantha Robertson expressed concerns that the fatal gunshot wound to Amber Ives was not self-inflicted.

Martinsville Police Department Sgt. Harley Durham obtained a search warrant and returned to the home the following day, where he found evidence of bullet holes in the wall behind the bed where Amber Ives had died.

The next day David Ives came to the police station and admitted that he had shot his wife and that she had not committed suicide.