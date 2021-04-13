Martinsville man arrested, charged in shooting

A Martinsville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Armstead Avenue in the city this past Thursday night.

The Martinsville Police Department on Tuesday charged Anthony Eugene Moore, 36, of 515 Armstead Ave. with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city, an MPD release said.

These charges emerged from an incident at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, when MPD received a call of a fight that was in progress, with shots fired, in the area of Armstead Avenue, the release said.

A short time after the 911 call, alleged victims went to the police department to report that having been shot at on Armstead Avenue. There were no injuries, but a vehicle was struck several times by gunfire, the release said.

The release didn't specify why Moore was a suspect or when or where he was arrested.

He is being held without bond in Martinsville City Jail.

The case remains under investigation, and MPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case are eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.