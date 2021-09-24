Martinsville man arrested in hit-and-run of child exiting school bus

A Martinsville man has been arrested and charged with driving the vehicle that struck a boy getting off a school bus and sped away from the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Jaxon Harris, 9, has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries since he was hit by a white Toyota pickup truck on Route 57.

Virginia State Police say that David Paul Walker, 57, has been charged with hit-and-run after being identified "as the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck that struck the child and fled the scene," a release stated. Walker is being held without bond in the Henry County jail.

Investigators say they were "able to quickly confirm and identify the suspect vehicle involved in the crash" after viewing the video from the onboard camera system of the school bus.

The white Toyota pickup truck has been located and recovered as evidence, the release stated.

The video showed that at 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, Henry County School bus No.147 had stopped in the northbound lane in the 8000 block of Route 57 to let Harris off of the bus.

With the flashing lights and stop arm of the school bus activated, Harris was struck by the westbound truck while crossing Route 57, and the truck immediately fled the scene after the crash, the release said.

