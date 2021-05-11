Martinsville man arrested on charges related to Rocky Mount shooting death

U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police approached a house in Martinsville in an armored vehicle Monday evening and arrested a man on charges related to a shooting death in Rocky Mount.
Despite the heavy presence of law enforcement in the 700 block of Forest Street, Richard Lee Hannon Jr. surrendered peacefully, and Martinsville Police say he is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon and maliciously shooting into an occupied building.
Tony Dimitri Bruce, 26, died from gunshot wounds after police found him outside of his residence in the 100 block of Bland Street in Rocky Mount on June 17, 2019.
Kaneisha Shatae Hannon, Richard Hannon’s sister, was arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny.
She had been scheduled for a 3-day trial in Franklin County Circuit Court in March, but her case was continued and has not been rescheduled, according to the court’s docket.
Richard Hannon had been charged the day after the incident with nonviolent felony possession of a gun within 10 years of a similar charge, but that charge was dismissed in Franklin County General District Court on Dec. 18, 2019.
It is unclear what led investigators to bring these new charges against him and why the U.S. Marshal's Service might have been involved.
Details about the incident unfolded at Kaneisha Hannon’s bond hearing. She is alleged to have been in a relationship with Bruce and had gone to his home to remove the tires, rims and wheels on a car parked outside. She claimed those items were hers.
Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney A.J. Dudley said she told police that Bruce had shot at her while she was there, and she fired back “at least six times.”
Her defense attorney, George "Tripp" Hunt," said at the bond hearing that his client’s case would be one of self-defense.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.