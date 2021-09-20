 Skip to main content
Martinsville man avoids time in jail for crimes against a family member
breaking featured

Martinsville man avoids time in jail for crimes against a family member

A Martinsville man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, but will serve no time behind bars, for violence and other crimes against a family member.

Calvin Edward Cabiness, 44, pleaded guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court last month to six felony charges against him and had a charge of soliciting to have someone falsely swear on oath dropped.

Cabiness pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member, strangle causing wound or injury, abduction by force or intimidation, inducing another to perjure and violating a protective order.

Cabiness was sentenced to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding, 5 years each on the strangle, abduction and induce to perjure charges, and 1 year each on the assault and protective order violations.

All of the time was suspended, and Cabiness was ordered to pay $4,193.40 in court costs related to the perjure charge.

In each of the five convictions, a probation period of two years was added to the sentence.

Calvin E. Cabiness

Calvin E. Cabiness

 MPD

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

