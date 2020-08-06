Martinsville man charged with first-degree murder in beating death of neighbor

A Martinsville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a woman in her apartment.

Randy Jurden Largen is charged with severely beating Cindera G. Martin, 68, of 900 Rives Road, who died of her injuries on Tuesday at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Police first had charged Largen with breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and aggravated malicious wounding and had held him without bond following the assault on July 23.

A release Thursday by MPD Deputy Chief Rob Fincher said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District had determined the case to be a homicide, which led to the new charges against Largen.

Two friends of Martin’s first had reported her death to the Bulletin on Wednesday.

Investigators say that Largen, who was a neighbor, broke into Martin’s apartment at the Martinsville Lofts complex and beat her severely.

MPD officers responding to a 911 hang-up call at 7:07 a.m. that morning were en route to the residence when they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by a woman in a car who identified herself as the person who had made the call.