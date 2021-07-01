Martinsville man charged with murder in shooting death at Maplewood Apartments

A Martinsville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a body was found at Maplewood Apartments on Sunday.

Andre Douglas King, 51, was arrested on Wednesday by MPD Officer J.L. Vaughan and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Martinsville General District Court, records on file in the clerk’s office show.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at Maplewood Apartments, 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville, at approximately 8:32 p.m. on Sunday and found Charles Brandon Coleman, 31, of Martinsville, behind one of the apartment buildings, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Coleman was “unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene,” an MPD release stated.

An investigation revealed that Coleman got into an argument with an unidentified person, and they began fighting.

During the fight, the other person, allegedly King, pulled out a handgun and began firing at Coleman, the release said.

It is unclear if Coleman was a resident of the apartment complex, and a release about King’s arrest did not make clear if King was a resident of the apartments.