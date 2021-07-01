Martinsville man charged with murder in shooting death at Maplewood Apartments

A Martinsville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a body was found at Maplewood Apartments on Sunday.
Andre Douglas King, 51, was arrested on Wednesday by MPD Officer J.L. Vaughan and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Martinsville General District Court, records on file in the clerk’s office show.
Officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at Maplewood Apartments, 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville, at approximately 8:32 p.m. on Sunday and found Charles Brandon Coleman, 31, of Martinsville, behind one of the apartment buildings, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Coleman was “unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene,” an MPD release stated.
An investigation revealed that Coleman got into an argument with an unidentified person, and they began fighting.
During the fight, the other person, allegedly King, pulled out a handgun and began firing at Coleman, the release said.
It is unclear if Coleman was a resident of the apartment complex, and a release about King’s arrest did not make clear if King was a resident of the apartments.
The Martinsville Police Department, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force, took King into custody without incident on Dexter Street, a release stated.
King was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.
King’s criminal record is long, with nearly 60 charges filed against him dating back to 1994.
The case remains under investigation as police continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence, the release said.
Coleman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy, and King is being held without bond in the Martinsville City Jail.
Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Vaughan at 276-403-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.