Martinsville man charged with murder is released on bond

A Martinsville man charged with first-degree murder will get to wait for his next court date outside of jail.

Demario Devonte Clark, 27, who twice had been denied bail, was released last week from the Henry County Jail after a judge changed course and granted a bond.

Clark had been in jail since his arrest on Nov. 1, the same day that Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at Sovah Health-Martinsville.

Gonzalez had been shot several times in the torso, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated, allegedly during a party both he and Clark attended at 73 Rose Lane in Martinsville.

At about 3:43 a.m. that day, the 911 Communications Center received a call from a person reporting that someone had been shot at that address, the release stated.

By the time deputies arrived, someone had taken Gonzalez to the hospital in his or her vehicle, and Gonzalez was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies that Gonzalez and Clark had been arguing and that Clark had “shot Gonzalez and fled the scene,” the release stated.