Martinsville man found guilty of attempted capital murder of a police officer

It was during the conversation between the officers that Braxton drove up to the intersection in a pickup matching the description of the suspicious vehicle.

Griffith said they expected to find the owner of the pickup driving the vehicle and not Braxton, but Virginia State Police Sr. Special Agent Billy McCraw testified that he found nine Ziplock bags of an off-white substance in a Crown Royal bag and $363 in cash in a pants pocket of a pair of gray cargo pants he was told were cut off of Braxton by rescue personnel attending to Braxton's injuries.

VSP Special Agent Richard Conley, now retired, testified that he had interviewed Braxton at length after the shooting.

Clark asked Conley to identify Braxton in the courtroom, and Conley pointed to Clark's client.

"Do you notice anything different about his appearance?" Clark asked.

"He was in obvious pain from his injuries during the interview," Conley said. "He looks healthier now."

Clark pointed out that Braxton had gained as much as 80 pounds in less than 20 months since he has been in jail, suggesting that Braxton was underweight because of his drug habit when the shooting occurred.