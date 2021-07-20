Martinsville man free on bond indicted for first-degree murder

A Martinsville man who has been released on bond while awaiting his next court date has been indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder.

Demario Devonte Clark, 27, who twice was denied bail before being freed, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the shooting death of Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, of Martinsville, who was was pronounced dead at Sovah Health-Martinsville on Nov. 1.

Gonzalez had been shot several times in the torso, a release form the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated, allegedly during a party both he and Clark attended at 73 Rose Lane in Martinsville.

At about 3:43 a.m. that day, the 911 Communications Center received a call from a person reporting that someone had been shot at that address, the release stated.

By the time deputies arrived, someone had taken Gonzalez to the hospital in his or her vehicle, and Gonzalez was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies that Gonzalez and Clark had been arguing and that Clark had "shot Gonzalez and fled the scene," the release stated.