Martinsville man gets 15 years in shooting

A Martinsville man has been sentenced to an active prison term of 15 years in the case of a Stuart man who was shot in the head.

Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 21, of First Street in Martinsville, was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday to 48 years in prison with 33 years suspended after pleading guilty on charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and aggravated malicious wounding as the result of a shooting that occurred on June 2. Thompson was also ordered to pay $1,746 in court costs.

Henry County deputies found Mason Wasoski, who was 19 at the time, in his vehicle on S&L Court in Collinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 2 a.m, on June 2, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Wasoski spent almost two months in a Roanoke hospital and survived.

Leif Keiglen Rider Hughes of Sunrise Avenue in Villa Heights, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, and Thompson were both arrested nine days after the shooting occurred.

Investigators said that Hughes and Thompson had arranged to meet Wasoski and led him to believe they wanted to buy marijuana from him. Instead, they planned to rob him.

On Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court Hughes is scheduled to plea to charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and aggravated malicious wounding.

Thompson is due in Montgomery County Circuit Court on April 28 on a violation of probation charge for possession of a firearm with a controlled substance and again in Henry County Circuit Court to be tried on an unrelated malicious wounding charge related to an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 10.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

