Martinsville man gets 3 years and 11 months behind bars for cocaine distribution

A Martinsville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug distribution charges, but he's scheduled to serve less than 4 years of that.

Jaykwon Dajour Martin, 24, of 115 Moss St. in Martinsville had been indicted on six charges and was sentenced in three of them.

The Circuit Court of Martinsville sealed 189 direct indictments when they were handed down by the Grand Jury that convened on Feb. 10.

There were 96 certified indictments released at the time, including charges against Martin for distribution of cocaine on April 26, May 9, May 16, May 20, June 7 and June 14 in 2019.

Wednesday in Martinsville Circuit Court, those distribution charges for May 20, June 7 and June 14 were dismissed.

Martin was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary, with all of the time suspended, for the distribution charge on May 9, 2019, and to another 10 years in the penitentiary, with all of the time suspended, for the distribution charge on May 16, 2019.

For the April 26, 2019 distribution charge, Martin was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary, with 6 years and 1 month suspended, giving him a total of 3 years and 11 months of active time behind bars.

The state of Virginia classifies cocaine as a Schedule II drug, and the sale or distribution of cocaine carries a recommended sentence guideline of 5 to 40 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine.

