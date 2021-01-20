Martinsville man gets prison term in plea agreement involving drug charges

Lamar Tyrell Niblett, 30, of Martinsville, reached a plea deal on various drug charges in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The commonwealth dropped two distribution-of-heroin charges in exchange for Niblett's pleading guilty to two other charges of distribution of heroin, possession of cocaine, the possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and reckless driving.

Niblett was sentenced to 36 years in prison for the criminal charges, with 32 years suspended, leaving 4 years of an active prison term. He also was fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs of $120 for the traffic offense.

But Niblett's days in court are not over.

He is due in Roanoke City Circuit Court on Feb. 1 on an indictment of child abuse or neglect and in Henry County Circuit Court on Feb. 3 for a trial date to be set on a fifth charge of distribution of heroin.

Niblett was among 79 people Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry named in a drug roundup in November.

“Our community has been through a lot,” Perry said at a press conference that day. ”Many of the people on the list have been caught twice or more for dealing drugs."