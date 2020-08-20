Martinsville man gets prison time after multiple drug offenses

A Martinsville man finally is going to prison after another conviction on drug charges.

Jarvis Davon Giles was sentenced Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court to serve 5 years of a 10-year term for his involvement in the distribution of illegal drugs.

Giles has been arrested on multiple drug charges in Henry County dating back to 2015, but in January of last year he was one of 43 people arrested as the result of an undercover narcotics operation, resulting in the first time he was sentenced to active jail time.

Giles was first charged with distribution of cocaine on three different occasions in 2015. One charge was dropped after Giles pleaded guilty to the other two.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison, with all of the time suspended on condition of supervised probation, successful completion of the detention and diversion center’s alternative to traditional incarceration and payment of $825 in restitution to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

In January 2018, Giles was charged with distribution of cocaine on three separate occasions, and the following month he was charged again with cocaine distribution along with possession and distribution of marijuana and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.