Martinsville man jailed on assault and malicious wounding charges

A Martinsville man has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and aggravated malicious wounding as the result of an incident on Rives Road on Thursday morning.

At 7:07 a.m. the 911 communications center received a hang-up call from 900 Rives Road, stated Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher in a media release. Officers were en-route to the residence when they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by a woman in a car who identified herself as the person who made the call.

Fincher stated the officers determined the woman was assaulted at the Rives Road residence and then managed to escape.

Officers continued to the Rives Road residence and after investigating the scene located Randy Jurden Largen, 48, a resident of a neighboring apartment.

Largen was taken into custody and is being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

The woman was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she continues to receive treatment for her injures, Fincher stated.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has additional information related to this incident and ask that Sgt. Washburn at the Martinsville Police Department be contacted at 276-403-5322. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

