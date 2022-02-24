Martinsville man pleads guilty in Valero shooting

A Martinsville man will spend two years in prison in relation to a shooting that occurred last year at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street in Martinsville.

Dasyne Akiese Hairston, 19, had been charged with conspiracy to an aggravated malicious wounding, racketeering, gang participation in a criminal act, reckless handling of a gun, aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously shoot at an occupied building and use of a firearm in a felony (principal in the second degree).

A principal in the second degree is someone who has been determined not to be the person who actually commits the crime, but a person who is present and helps to facilitate the crime being committed.

A two-day jury trial had been set in Martinsville Circuit Court to begin on Tuesday, but Hairston pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact; both amended from the aggravated malicious wounding and maliciously shoot at an occupied building charges. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Hairston was sentenced to 12 months to each of the accessory after the fact charges, with the sentences to run consecutively with each other.

Police were working the scene of a shooting on Feb. 6, 2021, at the nearby El Norteno Restaurant where two people died and two others were seriously wounded when Danielle Gonzalez, a third-shift cashier at Valero, hit the panic button shortly before 2 a.m. when shots rang out from the parking lot.

Gonzalez said at a court hearing in Martinsville General District Court on May 20 that she had just served her last customer and locked the door at 1:45 a.m. Four minutes later, she said, she heard three shots, dropped to the floor and hit the button.

Gonzalez said she didn't know what happened until police officer arrived and she replayed the surveillance video for them.

The video was played at the same court hearing as Kiera Rose testified that she was driving, Kendall Myers was in the front seat and Hairston and and Ombae Johnson Jr., 22, also of Martinsville, were in the backseat when she stopped to get some gas.

The video showed a light-colored vehicle at the gas pumps closest to the building when Rose identified her vehicle driving up and stopping at the gas pumps on the far side.

The video then showed two men, whom Rose identified as Johnson and Hairston, get out the vehicle on the far side and a third unidentified person getting out of the vehicle nearest the building.

The three men approached each other between the two rows of gas pumps, and the video showed one man producing a handgun and firing several times at the man who got out of the light-colored vehicle.

Rose identified the shooter in the video as Johnson and testified that she left the store and took Johnson and Hairston to Brosville.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, Sovah Health-Martinsville reported receiving a patient with gunshot wounds, and it was there police found Deangelo M. Howard in the emergency room receiving treatment.

Judge Joan Ziglar ruled at the hearing that Howard was unable to be recognized as the person that appeared to have gotten shot at the Valero convenience store.

Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher had described the Valero shooting as "spillover" from the El Norteno shooting earlier that night, but there was no evidence presented at the hearing to connect the two.

Johnson is due in Martinsville Circuit Court on March 23 to be tried on unrelated charges of distribution of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon; second offense.

On April 6, a two-day trial has been scheduled in Martinsville Circuit Court where Johnson is to be tried on a single charge of maliciously shooting at an occupied building related to the incident at Valero.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

