Martinsville man pleads guilty to amended charge in 'Mother's Day Murder'

“It is believed that he [Johnson] went to this location, along with the others, to specifically shoot at the residents because of a problem they were having,” Ratcliffe wrote.

But this all began because, Hall said, Brandon Tarall Thomas, 33, of Martinsville earlier had pulled a gun on Devontae Massey, 24, of Martinsville, and they decided to settle their disagreement by “fighting it out.”

So Massey and Goddard were waiting on Massey’s porch on Askin Street when Johnson, Thomas and Adrian Eugene Watkins, 28, of Bassett drove up in a rental car.

“Johnson had a rifle and fired three or four shots, Massey unloaded a clip in Johnson’s direction, Goddard died, and Massey was grazed,” Hall said. “We found the weapon. It [the rifle] looks like an AK 47. We found Johnson’s DNA on it and the shell casings fired by the shotgun.”

Even with six previous felony convictions against Johnson, Hall said he felt uneasy about trying the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been doing jury trials a long time, and this is a 50/50 case,” Hall told Greer. “I do not take a case like this to trial if I can help it.”