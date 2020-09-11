Martinsville man remanded to jail while grieving his wife's death

A man whose wife died last month after leaping from a moving truck he was driving was denied bond Friday morning on drug charges.

Despite an appeal to the judge by his mother, Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth was ordered by Martinsville Circuit Court Judge G. Carter Greer to remain in the Martinsville City Jail until his trial, even though he is grieving the death of his wife.

Hollandsworth, 31, and his wife, April Star Hollandsworth, 28, were both indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Aug. 3 for the distribution and conspiring to distribute buprenorphine, a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.

The Hollandsworths were arrested four days later and then released after Joshua Hollandsworth posted a $2,500 bond and agreed to refrain from excessive use of alcohol and to be of good behavior.

But on Aug. 20 he was charged with driving while under the influence in an incident in which his wife was killed.

A release from the Virginia State Police stated Joshua Hollandsworth was driving his 2004 Ford Ranger south on Memorial Boulevard, just south of Commonwealth Boulevard, while his wife was in the passenger seat. VSP Senior Trooper R.S. Lawson said the two were both intoxicated and arguing.