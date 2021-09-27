Martinsville man ruled competent to stand trial on first-degree murder of waitress

A Martinsville man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend more than four years ago has been determined competent to stand trial.
Robert Wayne Reynolds, 56, of 103 Maple St. in Martinsville had been declared mentally incompetent and has been receiving psychological treatment since his arrest in the brutal death of 53-year-old Katherine White Likens, whose battered body was found in a wooded area between Ellsworth Street and Cleveland Avenue on July 13, 2017. The Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Under Virginia law, a defendant may be declared mentally incompetent to stand trial if that person “lacks substantial capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist his attorney in his defense.”
Maria Szerdelova, a clinical psychologist at Central State Hospital where Reynolds remains a patient, was unable to persuade Martinsville General District Judge Joan Ziglar at a review hearing in March that Reynolds remained incompetent.
But Ziglar was unconvinced and ruled that Reynolds must remain in treatment while further tests were conducted.
The results to those tests were presented to Ziglar last week, and after reviewing them she determined Reynolds was eligible to be tried for first-degree murder in the death of Likens and also destruction of property with intent and public swearing and intoxication.
Szerdelova and Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall had argued vigorously in March, with the doctor asserting that Reynolds had significant mental problems that treatment was not improving and Hall questioning whether Reynolds was faking his problems because he had a prior history of treatment and release.
“Mr. Reynolds has an unspecified psychological disorder — he hallucinates and has delusional beliefs,” Szerdelova said in that hearing. “He has been on trial medications for over three years and has not responded to treatment.”
Szerdelova said Reynolds had twice been admitted to the hospital for a life-threatening, pneumonia-related condition that was determined to be a reaction to some of the trial medication he was receiving.
“He is generally mentally ill, and it has remained consistent,” Szerdelova said. “He is unlikely to be restored in the future.”
Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall cited three other times, before Likens' death, when Reynolds had been committed for psychological treatment and had been restored, and he questioned whether the results in Szerdelova’s report were valid, suggesting Reynolds might be faking his illness to avoid facing trial.
“All [medical] trials have been exhausted — there is nothing else to try,” Szerdelova said. “There is very little that we can do that has not been done.
“He shows irritability at times, and it’s challenging to engage him.”
Much of the debate between Hall and Reynolds’ attorney, Michael Nicholas, was about the clinical term “malingering,” which means to exaggerate or feign illness.
“He [Reynolds] has self-reported symptoms — we have to take his word, and he has a motive to lie,” Hall said. “The clock is ticking — it’s been four or five years and the reports are that he is not cooperative.
“The data is incomplete — he’s successfully been treated three times before, and this is the first time he’s unrestorable.”
Ziglar asked Szerdelova why she had not completed a battery of tests specifically designed to demonstrate whether Reynolds was a malingerer.
“They are not useful,” Szerdelova said. “The tests would not be relevant — not necessary.”
Ziglar pressed Szerdelova as to how she could determine if Reynolds was trying to get out of standing trial when he had not been fully tested and evaluated.
“I want to see the results of these tests to see if he’s feigning,” Ziglar said. “I’m ordering him [Reynolds] to remain committed so these tests can be conducted.
But after reviewing those results Ziglar wrote in her notes, on file in the Martinsville General District Clerk's office, that Reynolds "is competent to stand trial [and the] case to be set for a preliminary hearing by parties sometime next week."
Added charges
The additional charges are the result of Likens' having requested and received a protective order against Reynolds the day before her death.
In the criminal complaint, Likens alleged that Reynolds, whom she had dated, told her he would kill her, that her was going to use a hammer when he did it and that she feared for her safety after being orally attacked by him at her job.
Likens was reported missing about 12:21 p.m. on July 13, and police were told she never returned home after her night shift at Rania's restaurant.
Before she had left work on the night of her death, Likens was overheard by witnesses at Rania’s arguing with Reynolds on her cell phone, the criminal complaint shows.
A neighbor reported that she had received a phone call from Likens when she got off work on July 12, with Likens' saying she was supposed to be on the way home, but she never arrived.
Video evidence
Video surveillance in the area showed that, after getting off work, Likens went to Sparky’s Food Store. She left the store about 10:10 p.m., at which point the video shows her walking toward the BB&T building, near the small wooded area behind the bank. That’s where her body was found.
Just before that, video surveillance obtained by the Martinsville Police Department showed two men walking across Market Street from Reynolds’ residence. This was at 9:50 p.m.
One of the two men was pushing a bicycle, and the other was identified as Reynolds. According to the criminal complaint, the man pushing the bicycle told police he was heading to the store to buy a beer and ran into Reynolds.
After they talked for a few minutes, Reynolds told him he was going to get some money to buy a beer, the witness said. He told police he left Reynolds within 200 yards of that wooded spot behind BB&T, which was a common area for Reynolds and Likens to meet when she ended her shift, witnesses told police. Often, they said, she would give him her tip money from working at the restaurant.
It was unclear, however, if Likens had agreed to meet Reynolds or if she was just walking through the area. Her neighbors told police that Likens had planned to extend the protective order on July 13, a plan of which they said Reynolds was aware. They also told police that Reynolds knew her routine and the routes she took to and from work.
That same video surveillance that recorded Likens walking toward the wooded area showed Reynolds leaving that spot at 10:21 p.m. by himself. Multiple people in Likens’ apartment building also reported seeing Reynolds walking back from that area to his residence at that time.
Hearing coming
After police found the body of Likens, the criminal complaint said, they spoke with Reynolds, who said he had been at his house all night. On July 14 Martinsville police executed a search warrant at Reynolds’ apartment and seized a pair of cut-off jeans shorts consistent with those Reynolds was seen wearing in the video.
In the criminal complaint, police officials mentioned that multiple spots of red stain, consistent with blood, were found on the shorts. They also seized multiple washcloths from the house, a bundle of clothes, a wooden stick and some black high-top tennis shoes before charging Reynolds with first-degree murder.
Reynolds was listed on the Martinsville General District court docket for Monday morning, but Clifford Hapgood, an attorney with the Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney's office, and Ziglar noted the the scheduled date was not an actual court appearance but a proviso to the prosecution and defense that a preliminary hearing is to be scheduled this week.
