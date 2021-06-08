Martinsville man sentenced in 2019 Circle K parking lot shooting

A Martinsville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Court on Monday.
Marquis Antonio Waller, 25, of 7 Booker Road, Apt. 16, was charged in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store at 937 E. Church St.
On June 2, 2019, Waller and a juvenile attempted to rob Stanley Turner Jr., of Martinsville, who was sitting in a vehicle at the gas pumps, according to a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office by MPD Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe.
Tyheim Farris of Martinsville, who was the driver of the vehicle Turner was in, came out of the store about the time Waller began firing shots into the vehicle, Ratcliffe stated.
The juvenile then got out of Waller's vehicle and began to also shoot at the car Turner was in and that was when Turner began firing back and wounded Waller, stated Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe changed his story during testimony saying after he had viewed the surveillance video, it appeared the juvenile had shot Waller in the left hip and not Turner.
Turner was unharmed during the incident.
The juvenile turned himself in to police on June 8 and was charged with attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possess a firearm under age and conspiracy to commit a felony.
After the juvenile was charged, he was transferred to W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville. His name was never released because of his age and the disposition of the charges against him have not been revealed.
For Waller, after he was released from the Carilion Roanoke Hospital eights days after he was shot, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, shoot in a public place causing injury, property damage, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shoot at an occupied building, felony property damage and misdemeanor property damage.
Of the eight charges against Waller, Martinsville General District Court Joan Ziglar dismissed four of the charges for lack of evidence in Aug. 2019 and the prosecution dropped another leaving only the charges of attempted first-degree murder, shoot in a public place causing injury and maliciously shoot at an occupied building which were certified to a grand jury.
On Monday, Waller pleaded guilty to the three remaining charges against him and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended for attempted first-degree murder and 15 years suspended for the other two charges.
Waller will have served two years awaiting trial as of Thursday and will be eligible for release after two more years.
