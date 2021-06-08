Martinsville man sentenced in 2019 Circle K parking lot shooting

After the juvenile was charged, he was transferred to W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville. His name was never released because of his age and the disposition of the charges against him have not been revealed.

For Waller, after he was released from the Carilion Roanoke Hospital eights days after he was shot, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, shoot in a public place causing injury, property damage, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, maliciously shoot at an occupied building, felony property damage and misdemeanor property damage.

Of the eight charges against Waller, Martinsville General District Court Joan Ziglar dismissed four of the charges for lack of evidence in Aug. 2019 and the prosecution dropped another leaving only the charges of attempted first-degree murder, shoot in a public place causing injury and maliciously shoot at an occupied building which were certified to a grand jury.

On Monday, Waller pleaded guilty to the three remaining charges against him and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended for attempted first-degree murder and 15 years suspended for the other two charges.

Waller will have served two years awaiting trial as of Thursday and will be eligible for release after two more years.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

